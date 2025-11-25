Experts stunned after capturing images of rare creature in unexpected location: 'Striking'

An Indian bird enthusiast captured footage of a rare bird species, the white-cheeked ashy drongo, in Mumbai, Mid-Day reported. Experts confirmed that these images were the first-ever photographs captured of the bird species in that area.

Dakshesh Ashra, an avid birdwatcher and published photographer from Malad, has been visiting the Manori area for the past two years, capturing stunning photos of local birds. According to Mid-Day, Ashra had already documented between 80 and 90 different bird species in the area, adding more to his collection with each visit.

On a fateful visit toward the end of October, Ashra had spotted a drongo species. Drongo birds, songbirds found in wooded habitats throughout Africa, Asia, and Australia, are typically dark-colored, donning a glossy black coat of feathers and a forked tail.

This particular drongo bird, Ashra noticed, was not dark; it was a pale, ashy blue or gray.

Snapping pictures of the drongo bird, Ashra sought help from fellow bird experts, who confirmed that it was indeed an ashy drongo — specifically the white-cheeked or white-lored ashy drongo. It was the first-ever photographed ashy drongo in the Mumbai area.

Bird sightings voluntarily documented and reported by bird enthusiasts, such as the white-throated needletail spotted in Yorkshire, England, for the first time in 34 years, help scientists build a better picture of a bird's range and potential migratory patterns.

Trail cameras can help monitor and observe wildlife in their natural habitats without being invasive or disruptive to wildlife. Trail cameras can collect data on wildlife population health, location, and behavioral patterns, helping conservation scientists better tailor conservation strategies or measure the success of implemented ones to protect threatened or endangered wildlife species.

In California, trail cameras captured footage of a rare fox subspecies, thought to have fewer than 40 individuals in the Sierra Nevada region. Trail cameras in the high Andes mountains captured a heartwarming scene of an Andean wild cat and her kitten exploring the surrounding habitat.

For the avid bird watcher, however, a pair of binoculars, some patience, and keen observational skills may reward you with a rare sighting of your own.

"I was thrilled to spot a rare white-lored ashy drongo. With its elegant gray plumage and striking white facial markings, the bird is an uncommon visitor to our region," Ashra said, per Mid-Day. He continued: "Its unexpected appearance has been a real treat for bird lovers and a reminder of the beauty in our natural surroundings."

