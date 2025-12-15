Experts thrilled after spotting unique creature in unexpected location: 'It's heartening to see'

Bird enthusiasts in Assam, India, were delighted to spot white-breasted waterhens recently in the Bajali wetlands.

According to The Assam Tribune, the bird was sighted in the Sikhroita Beel and Sarangpuria Beel, which are both wetland areas. It's a small, dark gray bird with a white underbelly and face and a yellow beak.

Photo Credit: iStock

Many people were in awe of the white-breasted waterhen, calling the bird's presence a sign of the region's biodiversity, per the outlet.

As reported by the Tribune, one local birder said, "It's heartening to see these wetlands attracting such beautiful species. Their presence shows that the ecosystem here remains healthy and alive."

White-breasted waterhens play a crucial role in the wetland ecosystem, per The Assam Tribune. Their diet of insects, snails, and aquatic invertebrates helps maintain ecosystem balance and biodiversity.

White-breasted waterhens are native to Asia. They have a widespread presence in Pakistan, India, Japan, Malaysia, and other places, per the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Luckily, that means the birds are not currently listed as vulnerable or threatened.





Wetland regions like those in Bajali are important birding sites. The plants and water quality are ideal for water-dependent birds like the white-breasted waterhen, per The Assam Tribune.

Even when we don't realize it, birds, insects, and other animals that support biodiversity help us thrive every day. In fact, biodiversity is key to protecting our food supply, the materials we need for shelter and clothing, and even medicine, according to the National Park Service.

Additionally, wetlands like those in Assam are critical resources. They play an integral role in water purification, per the World Health Organization. Wetlands also act as a "buffer" against extreme storms and flooding, helping keep people safe, said Conservation International.

Each animal, from bears to waterhens and bees, plays a role in protecting the ecosystems humans rely on. By allowing them to thrive, we're not only helping them — but ourselves, too.

Many species, however, have experienced population declines, which are often due to human-induced habitat loss. That makes sightings like these significant since they demonstrate that the ecosystem is in suitable health.

Other animals have been making comebacks in regions around the globe, pointing to the positive effects of conservation efforts. Examples include the Allegheny woodrat, white-tailed eagle, and the Peruvian diving petrel.

Conservation efforts that protect biodiversity are key to a successful future.

As the International Fund for Animal Welfare wrote, "Protecting and conserving biodiversity is not only a moral imperative but is also essential for ensuring the wellbeing of future generations and the health of our planet."

