Whale watchers left stunned after unexpected catch during boat tour: 'One of the most rewarding parts of the job'

Hawaiian Adventures Kona offers whale watching tours but recently made a pit stop to help clean up the environment, according to Big Island Now.

During a trip, visitors found a large ghost net floating in the water. They took the time to retrieve it from the water and bring it back to shore for proper disposal.

While divers in the area encounter loads of debris, ghost nets pose a significant threat to sea wildlife.

Commercial fishers often lose nets while working, and because the nets are durable and buoyant, they can float on the surface almost indefinitely. As a result, animals can become trapped in these ghost nets and die. The nets can also entangle and break coral reefs, impacting marine habitats and biodiversity. It is estimated that 1 million tons of ghost gear enter the ocean each year, and roughly half of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch consists of abandoned netting.

Taking local climate action is a great way to make a concrete contribution to your immediate environment. There are often groups already organized around causes you can contribute to. In this case, Hawaiʻi's Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Aquatic Resources operates a Marine Debris Rapid Response Program, which removes more than 100,000 pounds of debris every year.

The folks at Kona Adventures were happy to make a contribution.

"The Hawaiian Adventures team is passionate about providing educational experiences on their adventures, and ocean cleanup is one of the most rewarding parts of the job," said the company, per Big Island Now. "They will continue to instill greater respect and understanding of the ocean on every tour, and act on opportunities to recover marine debris from Kona's waters."

