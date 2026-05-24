Footage of a diver 'riding' a rare whale shark sparks furious debate online

"It's not that hard. They're not props for your photo ops."

A video making the rounds online is sparking outrage after a swimmer was reportedly seen making physical contact with — and appearing to "ride" — a rare whale shark off Maui.

The footage, shared by Isaac Scharsch (@hhhnewz) on Instagram, has drawn widespread attention in part because whale shark sightings in Hawaiʻi are rare to begin with. Viewers say the clip appears to show exactly the kind of wildlife harassment that residents and conservation advocates have long warned about.

According to Surfer Magazine, the incident happened on May 16 near the north side of Molokini Crater.

In its post, the creator said: "Photos sent in appear to show a swimmer making physical contact with a whale shark while in the water." The outlet also said witnesses confronted the swimmer after he surfaced and told him not to touch the animal.

According to that account, the swimmer allegedly insisted he was outside the marine sanctuary and, according to Isaac, said he could do whatever he wanted. But the witness said that after being told there was video of him and the boat, "he got quiet and backed off."

That reported response has only intensified the backlash. "Regardless of the exact boundary, wildlife should still be respected. Being outside a line on a map does not make it okay to touch, ride, chase, harass, or interfere with a whale shark," Isaac added.

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It is easy to understand why the video struck a nerve. Hawaiʻi's land, waters, wildlife, and communities are deeply valued, but the pressures of tourism can sometimes bring people who treat the islands like a backdrop instead of a living, sacred place. Incidents like this resonate far beyond a single viral clip because they reflect a broader pattern of disrespect toward fragile ecosystems and the people working to protect them.

The stakes are both environmental and personal. As Hungry Hungry Hawaiian noted, whale sharks are the world's largest fish and generally gentle filter feeders, but that does not make human interaction harmless. Harassing wild animals can disrupt their natural behavior and create risks for both the animals and the people around them. It can also undermine the healthy marine ecosystems that support recreation, local livelihoods, and the biodiversity that makes Hawaiʻi so unique.

The uproar comes not long after another wildlife-harassment case on the islands. A Washington man was recently arrested and faces federal charges after he was caught on camera throwing a rock at Lani, an endangered monk seal off Maui — another episode that angered residents and underscored how serious these encounters can be.

Isaac summed up the frustration this way: "Ocean wildlife is not a prop for photos, clout, or vacation memories. Watch from a respectful distance, let the animal move freely, and keep hands, fins, boats, and egos off the wildlife."

Commenters were just as blunt. "Why can people just leave animals alone? It's not that hard," one person wrote. "They're not props for your photo ops. They're living creatures. In their home."

Others zeroed in on the swimmer's reported defense, arguing that being outside a sanctuary boundary does not suddenly make harmful behavior acceptable. And for many, the takeaway was even simpler: A rare wildlife sighting is a privilege — not an invitation to interfere.

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