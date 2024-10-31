  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers warn of new factor increasing endangerment of iconic sea creatures: 'Our study suggests that even the world's largest fish is in danger'

The decline of whale sharks poses serious risks to marine ecosystems.

by Rachel Beyer
The decline of whale sharks poses serious risks to marine ecosystems.

Photo Credit: iStock

A recent study from the journal Nature Climate Change noted that as ocean waters continue to warm, whale sharks face increasing threats, including a rise in ship collisions. 

What's happening?

While sharks have existed for 450 million years, whale sharks tend to stick to warm tropical waters. However, a recent study says rising ocean temperatures may push them into busy shipping lanes, increasing the risk of further endangerment. 

Research from the University of Southampton and the Marine Biological Association indicates that over 100,000 merchant ships currently operate in our oceans, and this number is projected to rise significantly in the coming years.

According to Euronews, the study's lead author, Dr. Freya Womersley, said: "Our study suggests that even the world's largest fish is in danger from climate change. We found that preferred ocean habitats for whale sharks shifted in future, sometimes into completely new locations, often with cooler waters."

Why is protecting marine life important?

The decline of whale sharks poses serious risks to marine ecosystems. They are crucial in regulating smaller fish populations and maintaining nutrient balance. If they were to go extinct, it could lead to overpopulation of certain species, disrupting the food chain and harming other marine life. 

Economically, whale sharks are a key attraction for ecotourism, supporting local communities. Their extinction would lead to job losses and reduced income from (responsible) whale shark watching.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

This issue can damage ecosystems and threaten the fishing industry, as a disrupted marine environment may reduce fish populations and drive up food prices. Additionally, congestion in shipping lanes can lead to higher shipping costs and delays, impacting consumer prices.

What can be done about this issue?

Thankfully, organizations like The Ocean Cleanup actively address these challenges to mitigate environmental and economic impacts. Also, organizations like Aegean Rebreath organize events for individuals to get involved by joining others focused on marine protection. 

Supporting policies that promote responsible fishing and limit pollution is a great way to make an impact. By choosing sustainable seafood and backing eco-friendly businesses, consumers can contribute to a healthier ocean and a sustainable economy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x