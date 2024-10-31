Researchers warn of new factor increasing endangerment of iconic sea creatures: 'Our study suggests that even the world's largest fish is in danger'

The decline of whale sharks poses serious risks to marine ecosystems.

A recent study from the journal Nature Climate Change noted that as ocean waters continue to warm, whale sharks face increasing threats, including a rise in ship collisions.

What's happening?

While sharks have existed for 450 million years, whale sharks tend to stick to warm tropical waters. However, a recent study says rising ocean temperatures may push them into busy shipping lanes, increasing the risk of further endangerment.

Research from the University of Southampton and the Marine Biological Association indicates that over 100,000 merchant ships currently operate in our oceans, and this number is projected to rise significantly in the coming years.

According to Euronews, the study's lead author, Dr. Freya Womersley, said: "Our study suggests that even the world's largest fish is in danger from climate change. We found that preferred ocean habitats for whale sharks shifted in future, sometimes into completely new locations, often with cooler waters."

Why is protecting marine life important?

The decline of whale sharks poses serious risks to marine ecosystems. They are crucial in regulating smaller fish populations and maintaining nutrient balance. If they were to go extinct, it could lead to overpopulation of certain species, disrupting the food chain and harming other marine life.

Economically, whale sharks are a key attraction for ecotourism, supporting local communities. Their extinction would lead to job losses and reduced income from (responsible) whale shark watching.

This issue can damage ecosystems and threaten the fishing industry, as a disrupted marine environment may reduce fish populations and drive up food prices. Additionally, congestion in shipping lanes can lead to higher shipping costs and delays, impacting consumer prices.

What can be done about this issue?

Thankfully, organizations like The Ocean Cleanup actively address these challenges to mitigate environmental and economic impacts. Also, organizations like Aegean Rebreath organize events for individuals to get involved by joining others focused on marine protection.

Supporting policies that promote responsible fishing and limit pollution is a great way to make an impact. By choosing sustainable seafood and backing eco-friendly businesses, consumers can contribute to a healthier ocean and a sustainable economy.

