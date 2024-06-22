Photo of parents posing children next to wildlife at national park sparks upset online: 'Any sense of respect for nature has been peddled away'

Park rules are in place for your protection, and the photo opportunity isn't worth your children's lives.

Yellowstone is not a petting zoo.

Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) is an Instagram account dedicated to posting — and shaming — tourists who go out of their way to break park rules. The account shared yet another photo of moron tourists, nicknamed "tourons," getting dangerously close to wildlife.

The photo shows young children posing alongside elk while their parents snap a photo. The description reads: "Second day in Yellowstone. Didn't think I'd run into tourons already."

Unfortunately, this risky behavior by tourists is nothing new. Whether it's disturbing groups of elk or hopping over cliffside safety rails, some park visitors are putting themselves and others in danger.

Disturbing elk is one of the most documented offenses on Tourons of Yellowstone, and that's perhaps no surprise. Elk are one of the most abundant animals found at the park — and one of the most dangerous, too. These magnificent mammals are around 5 feet tall at the shoulders and can weigh over 1,000 pounds. They're big, and they're defensive; elk charge when threatened.

Yellowstone and other national parks have rules against approaching animals, for their safety and ours. The National Park Service says guests should "always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk."

Park rules are in place for your protection, and the photo opportunity isn't worth your children's lives. National parks are places of preserved beauty, and if we want to guarantee this incredible experience for future generations, we need to uphold our respect for the land and the animals that live there.

As usual, commenters were shocked and disappointed by the tourists' behavior.

"It's annoying that people stop their cars in the road, walk out to the animals that feel safe in these areas, endanger themselves and hold up traffic thinking they are in petting zoos," one user said.

Another proposed a lifetime park ban as a consequence. "One chance is all that anyone should get. Mess up, never go to another national park," they wrote. "Any sense of respect for nature has been peddled away."

One former park ranger reflected on their own experience: "I was an NPS ranger in Yosemite and Olympic [National] parks in the late 60's and early 70's. Too frequently I saw the results of foolish and reckless behavior that led to unfortunate or tragic consequences for people and wildlife."

