Whale deaths are on the rise along the New England coastline. Researchers are investigating why three whales died in Cape Cod Bay in less than a week.

What's happening?

As WBUR reported, the researchers believe that the three whale deaths are unrelated but part of an ongoing pattern.

They suspect it is a continuation of an increasing mortality event and are trying to understand why the animals are dying in more significant numbers lately.

Why is research about whale deaths important?

The most common causes of whale deaths are entanglements and boat collisions. However, some groups are determined to spread misinformation about why whales are dying.

There are rumors about the connection between offshore wind development and whale deaths. However, Sarah Sharp, a veterinarian who conducts post-mortem exams for the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said there is no relation between wind energy and whale mortality.

Sharp has observed whales that have survived multiple entanglements and boat collisions during their lifetimes.

"It's a pattern that we're seeing in all of these whales that are unfortunately dying in our waters," she said.

Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, said: "But when you have people wanting to attribute them to other causes of death because it serves a political need for them, it's really heartbreaking. These animals aren't even going to get the help that they need because there's an agenda out there that doesn't meet the actual data."

What's being done about whale mortality rates?

The researchers are conducting post-mortem tests on whales that recently washed up on shore. They hope additional data will help them develop better whale protection and conservation measures along the coast.

But this issue isn't unique to New England. An estimated 20,000 whales are killed annually by cruise ships, fishing vessels, and other boats.

Even worse, nearly half of the whales that wash ashore test positive for toxic human-made chemicals. Plastic pollution harms the health of people, whales, and many other species around the globe.

Scientists are cross-referencing whale migratory routes with shipping routes in other places to recommend changes and reduce encounters between whales and boats.

Meanwhile, The Blue Boat Initiative is an innovative project that uses smart buoys to monitor rising ocean temperatures due to our changing climate. These high-tech devices provide data to help protect whales and improve the overall health of marine ecosystems.

As an individual, you can help protect whales by learning about the critical issues they face and identifying misinformation released as propaganda. Being an informed global citizen helps you raise awareness, advocate for change, and support policies that reduce pollution and reroute ships away from whale habitats.

