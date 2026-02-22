Officials raise alarm about devastating impact of massive wildfire: 'We need to confirm'

A bushfire in Western Australia raised concerns about the western ground parrot's habitat. With only about 150 of the birds left in the wild, experts are trying to find ways to bolster the species' survival.

What's happening?

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, a bushfire caused the loss of around 30% of the western ground parrot's habitat. The critically endangered species lives in a small portion of Cape Arid National Park and the Nuytsland Nature Reserve.

Dr. Sarah Comer, an ecologist with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, said that the fire destroyed an estimated 11,000 hectares of the habitat, the outlet reported.

The bird, also known as a kyloring, once inhabited many areas along Western Australia's southern coast. However, habitat loss, changes in fire patterns, and feral predators have caused significant population declines, per BirdLife Australia.

"We're hopeful that many [parrots] will have found some refuge, but we need to confirm that," Dr. Comer added.

Why is the loss of kyloring habitat concerning?

The bushfire coincided with the time of year when the birds have fledgling chicks. According to the ABC, Dr. Comer worried that the chicks might not have been strong enough to fly away from the danger.

Unfortunately, wildfires have become an increasing problem, partly due to rising global temperatures linked to human activity. For example, warmer weather has led to more lightning storms that can cause fires, the Western Australia Museum explained.

Wildfires are destructive, burning through entire ecosystems and wiping out flora and fauna. In Washington state, for example, the western gray squirrel was officially placed on the endangered list after a fire tore through its territory.

However, conservation and restoration efforts are proving successful for vulnerable creatures. In a different part of Australia, dedicated work led to the resurgence of the endangered greater glider.

With that said, the western ground parrot population had been "relatively stable" for the past 10 years.

"What we haven't seen, which we saw in sites they disappeared from in the last 25 years, is a dramatic decline," Dr. Comer added, per the ABC.

What's being done to help the western ground parrot?

Protecting the remaining western ground parrots in Australia is a crucial endeavor, and many groups are hard at work.

At the Perth Zoo, kylorings are part of a captive breeding program, which had its first successful fledgling in January, also marking a world first. Having some of the elusive birds in captivity makes it easier to study them and keep them safe from wildfires.

The Australian government has also created conservation plans for the species, according to BirdGuides. These plans include active fire management to reduce their frequency and predator control. These programs also focus on establishing new wild bird populations and maintaining captive ones.

