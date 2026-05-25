Snake spotted near Austin homes has neighbors doing a double take

A striking snake sighting near homes in Southeast Austin had Reddit users marveling.

A photo shared in the r/whatsthissnake community quickly drew attention, with experienced commenters identifying the animal as a Western diamondback rattlesnake.

The original poster said they found the snake in their neighborhood near "a low lying grass and slightly wooded area."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Multiple users said the animal was a Western diamondback rattlesnake, Crotalus atrox.

"Venomous so best admired from a distance," one commented.

"Eating good in that neighborhood," another said, commenting on the snake's size.

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The species is a large rattlesnake native to western North America, mainly feeds on small mammals, generally tries to retreat rather than strike, and sometimes hissing or rattling first.

The original poster said they did not hear any rattle before backing away, serving as a reminder that people should not assume they will always get an audible warning before spotting a venomous snake.

For residents, sightings like this can be unsettling, especially when they happen close to homes, pets, and walking paths.

But the thread also highlighted an important reality: This may be less about snakes "invading" neighborhoods and more about people expanding deeper into wildlife habitat.

One commenter suggested that growth around Austin has increased encounters as fields and undeveloped spaces are turned into homes and businesses. Another added that snakes have long lived in Austin neighborhoods and that many sightings may simply reflect new residents noticing animals that were already there.

That human-wildlife overlap is becoming more common in fast-growing areas, and it helps explain why urban wildlife encounters can feel more frequent. When development pushes into low grasslands, wooded edges, and denning areas, animals and people are more likely to cross paths.

The sighting also matters because rattlesnakes play a useful ecological role. As several commenters pointed out, a healthy western diamondback is likely helping keep rodent populations down in the area.

If you spot a rattlesnake, the best move is to keep your distance and give it room to leave. The guidance shared in the thread was consistent: Do not try to touch, corner, or kill it.

For everyday safety, residents can watch where they step, keep dogs leashed, and be especially cautious in grassy or brushy areas. That kind of practical awareness is part of learning to coexist with native animals rather than reacting out of fear.

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