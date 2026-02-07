Experts issue warning as risk of dangerous disease increases in US region: 'There's no human vaccine'

There are steps people can take to protect themselves.

Tick experts are warning the public about rising tick populations across West Virginia, as milder winters appear to enable the insects to survive season to season.

What's happening?

Changing weather patterns, including warmer temperatures and milder winters, are creating ideal conditions for ticks to survive and thrive through the "offseason," contributing to rising tick populations.

Timothy Driscoll, an associate professor of biology at West Virginia University, told West Virginia Explorer, "Warmer, wetter [winter] conditions also allow ticks to remain active longer and thrive in greater numbers."

Not only have tick populations surged as a result of changing weather, but experts also warn that there are more diverse species of ticks that can transmit serious illnesses.

According to Driscoll, Lyme disease, transmitted by bites from infected deer ticks, remains the most prevalent tick-borne illness in West Virginia. Lyme disease may cause long-term health concerns, ranging from joint problems to skin conditions and neurological problems.

"There's no human vaccine yet, but several are in development," Driscoll said.

Another tick-borne disease on the rise in West Virginia is alpha-gal syndrome. AGS is essentially a food allergy spread through bites from infected lone star ticks, and it has spread throughout the southeastern United States.

Why are vector-borne illnesses concerning?

Vectors, or organisms that transmit infectious pathogens, pose substantial public health risks. Biting insects — like mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks — can transmit a number of serious diseases, including Lyme disease, Typhus, West Nile fever, and more. Many have no cure or can be life-threatening if left untreated.

According to the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases disproportionately affect the poorest populations living in tropical and subtropical areas. The rise in extreme weather events, driven by changing climate patterns, is expanding vector ranges and increasing transmission potential, affecting previously non-endemic areas.

How can I protect myself?

Broadly speaking, addressing the climate factors contributing to disease spread will require large-scale changes, including a shift to clean energy systems that reduce pollution output. But there are also some immediate steps to help mitigate risks associated with disease spread.

Those spending time outdoors, particularly in grassy or woody areas, will want to make sure to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible. Using approved repellents and checking one's body and pets for ticks can also help. Tick Safety has recommended paying close attention to the groin, head, underarms, and hair when conducting a tick check.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you find a tick on your skin, you'll want to remove the tick as soon as possible using a fine-tipped tweezer, and pull the tick away from the skin without breaking off any tick body parts. Clean the wound with alcohol, soap and water, or hand sanitizer. Place the tick in a sealed container and visit a health care provider immediately to identify the tick, conduct tick testing, and begin any treatment plans.

