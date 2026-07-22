West Virginia emergency declared as 7 inches of rain triggers flooding, dozens rescued

At Sand Run near Buckhannon, the stream climbed more than 8 feet in less than five hours.

This week, parts of West Virginia were inundated after more than 7 inches of rain fell within a few hours, sending water over roads and into homes and prompting dozens of rescues.

What happened?

Late Tuesday, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that all 55 counties in West Virginia were under a state of emergency after severe weather brought flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds, and torrential rain across the state, Fox 5 DC reported.

According to state officials, Lewis, Pleasants, and Upshur counties saw the earliest and worst impacts.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Lewis, Randolph, and Upshur counties and used its rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" designation, which is reserved for extreme, life-threatening flooding. In Upshur County, rainfall exceeded 7 inches over roughly six hours beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Water levels rose fast enough to set records. At Sand Run near Buckhannon, the stream climbed more than 8 feet in less than five hours and crested above 10.63 feet, topping the previous record of 8.34 feet set in 1985.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources completed at least 33 water rescues, and first responders were dealing with hundreds of calls for assistance. Early Wednesday, Interstate 79 was still closed near Weston, and officials in Buckhannon ordered residents in some parts of the city to leave immediately.

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding can turn deadly within minutes, especially when water cuts off roads, reaches homes overnight, or overwhelms drainage systems faster than emergency crews can respond.

Lewis County officials said floodwaters struck transportation links, utilities, public assets, and private property.

As of early Wednesday, Fox 5 reported no deaths or serious injuries, but officials were still urging residents to stay alert while warnings remained in effect.

What's being done?

Under the statewide emergency declaration, West Virginia agencies can shift staff, equipment, and other resources where needed for up to 30 days unless the order is lifted sooner, according to Fox 5.

Morrisey said 100 members of the West Virginia National Guard would be sent to Lewis, Randolph, and Upshur counties to support recovery efforts and emergency operations.

Local officials also moved quickly to protect residents. In Buckhannon, authorities told people in flood-threatened areas to evacuate while emergency crews continued responding to flooded homes and impassable roads.

"State and local agencies will remain on the ground for as long as it takes to help affected communities," Morrisey said.

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