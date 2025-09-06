Health officials issue warning amid concerning surge in dangerous virus found in mosquitoes: 'Historic'

"If you are ever going to wear DEET, now is the time."

While warmer weather means more time outside, and maybe even a nice suntan, high temps are bringing about an increasing issue with mosquitoes.

In the North Shore area of Illinois, local agencies have found a 'historic' level of West Nile virus prevalent in tested mosquitoes from the region.

What's happening?

According to The Record, 6.5% of mosquitoes trapped recently were positive for the virus, the highest percentage in the 20-year history of testing for West Nile.

Meanwhile, the broader region has also done testing, with the Cook County Health Department reporting 74% of its recent mosquito samples contained the virus.

The link between vector-borne diseases expanding and warming temperatures is a real issue. As colder climates shrink, as well as cold seasons, habitable locations for virus or disease carriers like mosquitoes have more options for where to go.

Why is the virus surge important?

Mark Clifton, executive director of the mosquito abatement district, commented on the correlation between the mosquitoes and rising heat.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"West Nile and other diseases are driven a lot by temperature," he told The Record. "Warm temperatures make everything (in the mosquito development process) happen faster. … Warming average temperatures could cause a more severe situation. This summer we've had multiple heat waves and even the nights are very warm," he continued.

Rising global temperatures exacerbate a host of issues, not just vector-borne diseases. It also can make natural disasters supercharged, worsen the air quality, and be devastating to agriculture — and thus the food supply.

What's being done about the West Nile virus influx?

While the infection rate of West Nile in mosquitoes is high, the actual mosquito count is low in the North Shore. Still, citizens are told to be aware, and use insect repellent.

"If you are ever going to wear DEET, now is the time," Clifton told The Record.

As much of the rising temperatures in our climate can be attributed to the burning of dirty fuels, educating yourself on critical environmental issues, and even looking for clean energy alternatives for high-pollution items, can help you do your part in protecting the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.