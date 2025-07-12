Health officials issue warning after dangerous virus is detected in new location — here's what you need to know

As our world warms and creates ideal conditions for mosquitoes to thrive, mosquito-borne illnesses are spreading along with them. State health officials in Michigan are recommending that residents take precautions against mosquito bites after detecting West Nile virus in the state this year, the Midland Daily News reported.

What's happening?

Because West Nile virus is potentially serious, officials monitor the human population, wildlife, and local mosquitoes for the infection. In 2024, 31 human cases were reported in Michigan.

In 2025, Michigan officials first spotted West Nile virus in a dead crow found in Saginaw County in May.

As of mid-June, they had also found the disease in a mosquito sample taken in Bay County.

While no human cases have been reported yet this year, officials are concerned and are urging the public to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Why is the spread of West Nile virus important?

West Nile virus is a disease spread by mosquito bites that originated in Uganda, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Although not all cases are severe, serious infections can result in high fever, inflammation of the brain, coma, or even death.

West Nile virus is just one of the many mosquito-borne illnesses that experts are concerned about as global temperatures rise. Changes in rainfall and the active seasons of these insects mean that their territories are expanding, and regions that previously did not have to worry about malaria, dengue, Zika, and West Nile virus are now becoming susceptible. Michigan's warming winters are a notable factor in the region's increasing mosquito problem.

These diseases have caused countless deaths in the areas of the globe where they originate. Without precautions, they could do the same in new regions, including the U.S.

What's being done about West Nile virus in Michigan?

Michigan officials are implementing measures to reduce the population of both adult mosquitoes and mosquito larvae, the Midland Daily News reported. However, they can't completely eliminate these insects, so they have also warned the public to do their best to minimize bites.

Empty any standing water around your home, even tiny puddles caught in old tires, rain gutters, and similar small containers. Wear insect repellent and long clothing. Make sure your window screens are in good repair. The fewer bug bites you receive, the less your risk of exposure — and the fewer bites occur in the community as a whole, the fewer infected people there will be to pass on the disease to more mosquitoes.

