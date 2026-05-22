Texas confirms first serious West Nile case of the year as wet Houston weather sparks mosquito warning

"All Texans should take precautions against mosquito bites to stay safe and healthy."

According to KPRC Click2Houston, Texas officials confirmed the state's first human West Nile infection of the year in Harris County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the patient was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, a rare but serious complication of the virus.

Unlike the more common form of West Nile infection, the neuroinvasive version can affect the brain and nervous system. It can lead to long-term problems or, in severe cases, death.

Click2Houston stated that officials have said most West Nile infections cause no symptoms at all. About 20% of infected people develop West Nile fever. Fewer than 1% develop the neuroinvasive form.

In a statement, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. Jennifer Shuford said, "West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses are a fact of life in Texas in the warmer months, and all Texans should take precautions against mosquito bites to stay safe and healthy."

At the same time, rainfall continues across the Houston area, leaving standing water for mosquitoes to frequent.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

In the last five years, Texas recorded 976 West Nile infections and 106 related deaths.

For many residents, public health warnings can feel distant until cases appear nearby. But officials are emphasizing early awareness. Mosquito-borne illnesses tend to rise during warm, wet months when both insect activity and outdoor exposure increase.

Early advisories can help residents take simple precautions, especially during peak mosquito activity in the early morning and evening hours.

That includes limiting time outdoors during those periods when possible, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellent when you're outside.

Officials also remind travelers to take precautions abroad, particularly in tropical regions where mosquito-borne illnesses are more common.

For more information, the Texas Department of State Health Services website has guidance on prevention and current trends.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.