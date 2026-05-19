Tens of millions brace for 'weather whiplash' as May heat wave deepens drought across the East

"Many areas in the East will experience their highest temperatures of the year so far."

A sharp burst of summerlike heat is poised to hit much of the eastern United States, sending temperatures into the 80s and 90s just days after some communities were dealing with record cold.

For more than 80 million people, the swing could feel like classic weather whiplash, and forecasters warn it may deepen already serious drought conditions from the Mid-Atlantic to the Southeast.

What's happening?

AccuWeather reported that heat will expand across the East into Wednesday, likely peaking on Tuesday before the hottest zone shifts toward the Atlantic Coast and Southeast.

The jump is especially striking because parts of the region were unusually chilly only days earlier. As AccuWeather noted, Bradford and State College, Pennsylvania, logged record-low daytime highs on Thursday at 42 and 49 degrees.

Now those communities and others from the Appalachians through the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast may end up testing record highs with readings in the 80s and mid-90s.

Some places are expected to feel even hotter than the thermometer shows. According to AccuWeather, parts of the East could see RealFeel® values above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Atlanta may each see more than one day in the 90s.

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"Many areas in the East will experience their highest temperatures of the year so far during the next several days," AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Why does it matter?

Rapid temperature swings like this can be more than uncomfortable. When heat arrives suddenly, especially alongside rising humidity, it can be harder for people to adjust safely, particularly older adults, young children, and anyone with health conditions.

That can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and added stress on the body during outdoor work or travel.

The heat is also expected to worsen drought conditions in places that are already running well behind on rainfall. According to AccuWeather, parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast are running 10 to 15 inches below normal since last fall, and rivers such as the Potomac and Shenandoah have fallen to record-low flow.

Worsening extreme weather disasters can endanger both lives and livelihoods. Dangerous heat can strain public health systems and community safety, while persistent drought threatens farms during planting season, reduces reservoir levels, and raises the chances of water restrictions that affect households and local businesses alike.

What's being done?

Local officials are already taking some steps to reduce strain on water supplies. AccuWeather reported that Baltimore is urging residents to conserve water voluntarily, while Middletown, Maryland, has stopped lawn watering because of the dry spell.

A cold front moving east from the Plains between Wednesday and Thursday could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and only modest drought relief. However, forecasters say that will not be enough on its own. AccuWeather said repeated rounds of soaking rain would be required to make a meaningful dent in severe drought conditions.

For people in the affected areas, the most practical steps are relatively straightforward. Limit strenuous activity during peak afternoon heat, drink water regularly, check on neighbors who may be more vulnerable, and avoid wasting water where local supplies are under pressure.

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