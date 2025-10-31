Woman launches game-changing afterschool program with unexpected impact: 'Has reached millions of people'

One woman set out to rediscover her passion for art by embarking on a 100-day watercolor challenge. What started out as a way to unwind and relax after work turned into an innovative and educational opportunity to make climate issues more accessible for the public, Yale Climate Connections reported.

Nicole Kelner, former co-founder of a New York City-based coding afterschool program, The Coding Space, was working at a climate tech company when she began her watercolor challenge.

She had been feeling burned out and wanted to reinvigorate her passion for art, believing it'd help her relax.

Naturally, her watercolor art incorporated aspects of climate education, depicting common climate solutions. For example, her art would explain what heat pumps do and explain common climate topics to the average Joe.

She shared her work with the internet and received an outpouring of enthusiastic support. After just four months of painting and sharing her art, Kelner was able to quit her full-time job to pursue climate education art full-time.

Climate discussions often highlight the doom and gloom of what's happening in the environment, which becomes the foundation of what people know and talk about. However, sharing and discussing climate solutions is just as important as exploring critical climate issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Educating the public about climate solutions offers hope and empowers the public to make conscious lifestyle choices that contribute to improved living conditions on this planet.

In California, a group of teachers is creating their own climate-focused curricula to educate students on critical climate issues and finding ways to make climate education engaging and relevant.

In British Columbia, a 16-year-old climate advocate, Lily YangLiu, is working with the provincial government to design a 135-hour climate education program for elementary schools.

"I want to make art that visualizes the world we want to live in," Kelner explained, per Yale Climate Connections.

Kelner also runs a six-week virtual course to teach others interested in using art to amplify climate topics.

"My art has reached millions of people personally. … My goal with this course is to inspire other people to create art that could impact even more millions of people," she said, per Yale Climate Connections.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.