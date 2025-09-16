Teen girl takes on government role in fight against worsening crisis: 'Everyone understands the consequences of not acting'

"We have internalized our knowledge, and now we are changing."

A 16-year-old climate advocate is helping shape the future of education in British Columbia — and inspiring young people worldwide.

According to Canada's National Observer, Lily YangLiu, a social media educator and youth leader, is advising the provincial government on climate curriculum while designing a 135-hour climate education program for elementary schools.

Growing up in Beijing with severe asthma exacerbated by air pollution, YangLiu knows firsthand how the environment affects health. To make sense of those challenges, she began posting on WeChat, China's most popular social platform, linking everyday experiences — from floods to dangerous heat — to climate change. Her posts now attract more than 70 million views.

Her push for climate literacy comes at a critical time. Scientists warn that extreme weather events, such as prolonged heatwaves, are becoming more frequent and severe, threatening communities everywhere — the very risks that her education programs aim to address.

Speaking to Canada's National Observer about what success would look like, she offered a hopeful vision: "Everyone is literate about the climate and everyone understands the consequences of not acting. We have internalized our knowledge, and now we are changing."

YangLiu also serves as deputy executive director of the DMUN Foundation, which has helped over 700 youths from 30 countries attend United Nations climate talks. This year, she will become the first child to serve as an official Canadian delegate at a high-level U.N. policy forum, giving youth a voice where decisions about their futures are made.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Her work echoes a broader movement of young leaders taking climate action. In Boulder, Colorado, students successfully persuaded their school district to adopt a comprehensive climate plan aimed at making their schools more environmentally friendly. Other programs, like composting initiatives run by schoolchildren, show how education can spark change that safeguards both today's students and future generations.

While YangLiu admits the early mornings and long hours can be exhausting, she says apathy is her biggest concern. Still, she finds hope in the people around her. "When my parents come with me to events, or I see grandparents standing up beside us, I feel heartened," she said, per Canada's National Observer. "It is comforting that you have our backs."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.