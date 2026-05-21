California's 250-acre rainwater storage project could help curb devastating wildfires

"Our commitment to environmental stewardship and conservation has never been stronger."

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, California began work Monday on a broad package of projects involving water reuse, fire preparedness, and habitat repair, according to ABC 7 News. All of these projects aim at making the botanical garden more resilient in the face of drought and fire risk.

Officials said the plan's new underground stormwater capture system will hold about 1.5 million gallons. It'll take in up to 21 million gallons of stormwater annually from a 256-acre drainage area.

According to Descanso Gardens officials, the reclaimed water will help irrigate landscapes, refill the lake, and support surrounding habitat, all while keeping a dedicated supply available for firefighting.

California's extreme heat, dry spells, and devastating wildfires have become increasingly familiar threats. Projects like this can help reduce pressure on strained water systems while improving emergency preparedness.

Capturing rain when it does fall is one of the most practical ways to stretch limited water resources. It can also lower long-term operating costs tied to irrigation and landscape maintenance.

ABC 7 noted that the initiative includes restoration work around the garden's lake and circulation upgrades intended to enhance water quality and biodiversity.

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A new Nature Discovery Garden will also go near the lake. It'll have children's play and learning areas centered on native habitats, watersheds, and exploring outdoors.

The effort is funded in part by Los Angeles County flood control and parks agencies. Additional funding will come from the California Wildlife Conservation Board and the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Officials expect the work to be completed in late 2027.

"Our commitment to environmental stewardship and conservation has never been stronger," Descanso Gardens CEO Juliann Rooke said in a statement, as relayed by ABC 7. "These projects allow us to better manage our water resources, support our ecosystems, and prepare for the realities of a changing climate."

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