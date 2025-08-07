Residents catch suspect in midst of shocking act after noticing strong smell coming from vehicle: 'The stench was too bad'

Villagers in Sarzora, Goa, India, caught a man dumping waste in the open along the side of a road.

The Times of India reported that the villagers were suspicious because they noticed a parked vehicle with a strong smell.

"Today, people noticed this vehicle parked alongside the road, and the stench was too bad. When the driver was questioned, he gave evasive replies. The panchayat will impose fines on him," said Ria Oliveira, a member of the panchayat, or village council, to TOI.

Margao, a neighboring city, has faced similar issues despite having door-to-door waste collection services.

When we don't handle waste properly, we endanger the health of everyone around us.

According to EarthDay.org, we create over 2 billion metric tons (2.2 billion tons) of waste globally every year. Of that, 38% is dumped, burned, or discarded.

That waste then makes its way into our ecosystems. A lot of waste has microplastics, which are linked to increased cancer risk and disruption to our endocrine systems.

We would save a lot of money if we didn't make waste in the first place, too. If we threw out less plastic, we would reduce the $32 billion it costs to manage that waste every year, per the World Wildlife Federation.

If waste dumping angers or frustrates you, there are things you can do to help.

When you hear about policies that aim to create cleaner, healthier communities, talk about them with the people around you. If those policies don't exist, consider what you can do locally to advocate for your community's health and the environment.

Being familiar with your neighbors or your homeowners association (if you have one) can also be helpful. You can set expectations within your neighborhood or HOA about how everyone should handle waste. A local cleanup may bring you closer to those around you and create a better living area for everyone.

While Sarzora doesn't have any clear solutions at the moment, TOI said that Margao's municipal council is taking action. The waste dumping normally happens in the evening, so its members have set up patrols. Five specialized teams watch the area at night to prevent more waste dumping.

