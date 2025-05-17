Officials release concerning update on status of once-threatened predator: 'It's infuriating to see'

"It's not shocking given the significant uptick in … killings over the past several years."

The wolf population in Washington state has been on the rise since 2008 after being hunted to near extinction around the 1930s. However, in 2024, their numbers declined for the first time, per the Oregon Capital Chronicle. While hope for protecting these beautiful creatures remains, conservationists are scrambling to find answers to this concerning population drop.

What's happening?

Nearly 100 years ago, gray wolves in Washington state were considered a menace to local communities. Ranchers hunted them to protect livestock, and a government-sponsored program was even created to control them. The population eventually dropped close to zero.

However, the species was listed as endangered in 1980, earning it protected status on both the state and federal levels. A recovery plan was soon formed to save the population. In 2008, the first breeding wolf pack was documented in Washington, and numbers steadily rose to 254 wolves in 42 packs in 2023. However, in 2024, those numbers dipped to 230 wolves in 43 packs.

"It's infuriating to see this dramatic decline in both the wolf population and successful breeding pairs, but it's not shocking given the significant uptick in wolf killings over the past several years," senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, Amaroq Weiss, said.

Some of those killings were considered legal hunting, while several others were illegal poaching. Those incidents are currently under investigation.

Why is protecting wolves important?

It's true that wolves attack livestock and threaten the livelihoods of local ranchers. It's fair to say these ranchers have a legitimate gripe with the creatures. However, in the grand scheme, it's crucial to protect wolf populations, not just because they're beautiful and deserving of life, but because they're critical to the local ecosystem.

Without wolves as natural predators, elk, deer, and other herbivores overgraze local vegetation. This leads to a lack of food for these populations, which can lead them to travel elsewhere and disrupt the ecosystem further. Overpopulation of these creatures can also cause the spread of disease.

Even other carnivores and scavengers lose out when wolf populations decline. These creatures are sustained through harsh weather months by feeding on the carcasses that wolves leave behind.

What's being done about the decline in the Washington wolf population?

While this decline was the first in 16 years, it's still a concerning development. Conservationists are doing what they can to find answers and reverse course.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information about two dead wolves discovered in December 2024.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission chose to maintain the "endangered" listing for the gray wolf just last year, per the Oregon Capital Chronicle. This was a fortunate development considering the results of the 2024 report.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.