Florida county's sea turtle nesting season shatters old record, with 714 nests by Friday

The surge may reflect the long-term effects of conservation policies adopted decades ago.

This summer has brought a sharp rebound for sea turtles in Volusia County, Florida, where nesting numbers have already reached record levels.

ClickOrlando reported that 714 sea turtle nests were recorded on the county's beaches by Friday, well above the previous record of 470 set three years ago. For a community that keeps a close watch on its shoreline, the increase has been both exciting and encouraging.

What's happening?

That jump in activity follows what was a particularly slow 2025 season. Most of the nests being monitored are from loggerhead turtles, but leatherbacks, green sea turtles, and Kemp's ridley sea turtles have also been recorded.

Volunteer Susie Amaro of the Volusia Turtle Patrol told ClickOrlando the numbers suggest something bigger than a single strong season. "This year is proof that they are resilient, they do come back to the beach again and again in spite of whatever happened in the years prior," Amaro said.

Officials say the surge may reflect the long-term effects of conservation policies adopted decades ago.

"A lot of it, we think, comes from the Endangered Species Act and Marine Turtle Protection Act — those went into place in the '70s, and it takes about 25-30 years for turtles to reach sexual maturity and get into that breeding population," Volusia County Habitat Conservation Plan Program Field Manager Nicole Weiss told the outlet.

Why does it matter?

Sea turtles play an important role in marine food webs, and their return can signal that key beach and ocean habitats are being protected well enough to support wildlife.

In Volusia County and elsewhere, clean beaches and healthy wildlife support recreation, tourism, and local pride.

Many of the turtles nesting now are believed to have first hatched on Volusia County's beaches, a behavior called natal homing.

Boca Raton, Florida, also saw a record-breaking amount of leatherback turtle nests this season.

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