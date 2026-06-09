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Researchers celebrate record-breaking boom in endangered leatherback nests on Boca Raton beaches

The season's first hatchlings are also being documented.

by Jennifer Green
Two baby leatherback sea turtles crawling on a sandy beach with a blurred background.

Photo Credit: iStock

South Florida beachgoers are getting some encouraging wildlife news this summer: endangered leatherback sea turtles are nesting in record numbers along Boca Raton's shoreline.

For researchers who monitor the species year after year, the surge is an uplifting sign at a time when marine animals face mounting pressure.

What happened?

On Boca Raton beaches, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center's count has reached 42 leatherback nests this season, WFLX reported. That total is a new local record and more than twice the area's usual yearly average.

According to WFLX, Palm Beach County is among the most significant leatherback nesting regions in the continental United States. Scientists think the nearby Gulf Stream may help draw nesting females to these shores, which makes the area's beaches a crucial nesting zone for the species.

The season's first hatchlings are also being documented.

Why does it matter?

Even with this unusually strong season, scientists say it is too soon to treat the increase as proof of a broader rebound. Leatherbacks are endangered, and ongoing hazards such as entanglements in fishing gear, boat collisions, plastic pollution, and changing ocean conditions continue to threaten the species.

More nests mean more opportunities for hatchlings to reach the sea, however, which could help strengthen future generations. Researchers are especially encouraged because many of this season's nests were laid earlier, when temperatures were lower, a factor that could improve hatching success.

What are people saying?

Dr. Jeanette Wyneken, professor of biological sciences and director of the FAU Marine Science Laboratory, summed up the moment to WFLX simply: "It's huge."

She added, "To go all the way up to 42 nests means there's a lot of turtles nesting this year, which is good news for that species."

Emily Turla, laboratory coordinator at the FAU Marine Lab, said, "I'm hopeful we'll see strong hatching success and a lot of baby turtles getting their chance out in the ocean."

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