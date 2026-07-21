Virginia warns mandatory water restrictions could follow as historic drought deepens

The task force would begin meeting weekly if an emergency is declared.

Virginia's drought has reached a point where state and local leaders say voluntary conservation might not be enough if conditions keep deteriorating.

Rainfall is far below normal, and stress is showing up in reservoirs, streamflow, soil moisture, and groundwater, raising the possibility that some parts of the Commonwealth could face mandatory water limits.

What's happening?

Much of Virginia is still under drought alerts, and the Roanoke Drought Evaluation Region could be elevated to emergency status after a recommendation from the state's Drought Monitoring Task Force, according to WDBJ. Gov. Abigail Spanberger is also urging residents statewide to conserve water.

More than a dozen localities have already issued voluntary restrictions, including Bedford County, Campbell County, Franklin County, Henry County, Martinsville, Salem, and customers served by Western Virginia Water Authority. State and local leaders are considering next steps if conditions do not improve soon.

The driest conditions are especially evident in Roanoke, where only 57% of normal rainfall has fallen so far, and both surface flow and groundwater are below the 5th percentile. Statewide, Virginia is averaging a rainfall shortfall of about 7.8 inches, leaving it on pace for the second-driest water year ever recorded.

The state's next drought review is scheduled for July 21, and the task force would begin meeting weekly if an emergency is declared. Meanwhile, reservoir levels remain depressed, with Smith Mountain Lake 5.5 feet below normal and John Kerr Reservoir 4.45 feet low.

Why does it matter?

Virginia's Drought Assessment and Response Plan, in place since 2003, allows the state to impose mandatory restrictions on non-essential water use if conditions continue to worsen. That could mean limits on watering yards and gardens, irrigating golf courses and athletic fields, washing cars, operating ornamental fountains, and filling or topping off outdoor pools.

Households may need to rethink yard care and outdoor water use, while businesses and industries could face tighter limits on withdrawals. The state has also said the Department of Environmental Quality could order industrial users to reduce withdrawals to protect essential needs related to public safety, health, and welfare.

What can I do?

Even though many Virginia communities are still using voluntary rules, officials are making clear that people should start cutting back now rather than waiting for mandatory restrictions, according to WDBJ.

Skip unnecessary lawn watering, shorten showers, fix leaks, run only full loads of laundry or dishes, and avoid washing driveways or vehicles unless it is necessary. People with gardens can water early in the morning to reduce evaporation and prioritize trees or food crops over ornamental plants.

Residents who rely on wells should pay especially close attention, since groundwater can take sustained additional rainfall to recover. Following updates from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's drought dashboard can help people prepare for any tighter rules.

"In the midst of this historic dry period, all Virginians can help preserve our water supply," Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in the release. "Increased water conservation measures are critical to protect access to adequate water supplies for Virginia's families, farms, and communities as the drought persists."

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