Extreme drought forces North Carolina town to ban lawn watering, pool filling, and more

A western North Carolina mountain town is stepping up conservation measures as the region remains in extreme drought.

Beginning July 1, Boone will impose broader water-use restrictions on residents and businesses, including limits on lawn watering, pool filling, vehicle washing, and similar nonessential activities, according to the Watauga Democrat.

What happened?

After Public Works staff tracked Boone's water sources throughout the drought, town officials said they will implement Stage 2 Water Restrictions in an official announcement. The new rules cover both households and commercial customers who receive town water service.

Stage 2 bans most lawn and other landscaped areas from being irrigated, along with the watering of gardens, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses, except in limited approved situations. Boone is also stopping new landscaping that would need irrigation while urging the use of native and drought-tolerant plants.

Restaurants may serve drinking water only on request. Customers also may not use water to clean sidewalks, driveways, buildings, or parking lots, and vehicles or equipment can be washed only with a water reclamation or reuse system. Filling or topping off backyard pools, hot tubs, spas, and wading pools is likewise prohibited.

On June 23, the U.S. Drought Monitor of North Carolina placed all of Watauga County and most of Ashe County in the extreme-drought category, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Why does it matter?

Extreme drought can ripple through both ecosystems and agriculture. The drought monitor says aquatic wildlife may die, trout stocking can be reduced, and hydropower output can fall, per the Watauga Democrat.

It also says hay supplies tighten, some producers may have to buy hay from out of state, and nitrate levels in forage can increase. In this case, low water levels and dry vegetation can make fires more likely.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also threaten lives and livelihoods by straining drinking water supplies, increasing wildfire risk, and hurting local economies.

What's being done?

Instead of new landscaping that would require irrigation, the town is promoting native or drought-tolerant plantings.

The town said in the announcement that violations of the restrictions can bring civil penalties. Boone has not yet set water-use caps or added surcharges, though officials said that could change if drought conditions continue to worsen.

As far as next steps, the town said on its website, "Restrictions will remain in effect until water supply conditions improve and the criteria for lifting restrictions are met."

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