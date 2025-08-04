Homeowner stunned after spotting unexpected visitor wandering through backyard: 'It was definitely shocking and a little scary'

One Virginia homeowner got the surprise of a lifetime when her Ring camera captured a massive black bear strolling through her backyard.

Pat Montalvo discovered the uninvited guest last month after her husband noticed their security camera had been triggered, as 13 News Now reported.

What's happening?

Montalvo said that, after she saw the live video at their York County home, she ran to her window to see the bear with her own eyes.

"It's shocking," she said. "It was definitely shocking and a little scary when I came down to the bigger window and saw how big he was, and I thought, 'Wow, that's a big bear.'"

The bear knocked down several items in Montalvo's backyard, including tipping over a water fountain and bird feeder.

Peter Acker, a district biologist at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, explained to 13 News Now that the bear was likely attracted by food scents.

"Bears love bird food, they love chicken feed...anything that smells like food," he said.

Virginia has been seeing a steady increase in the bear population over the past few decades, with the months of May and June representing peak bear activities, per 13 News Now.

Why are bear encounters concerning?

These close encounters between humans and wildlife reflect the growing pressures of habitat destruction and resource competition.

As human development expands into natural areas, bears are losing traditional food sources and territory, forcing them to venture into residential neighborhoods seeking sustenance.

Population growth and urban sprawl compress wildlife into smaller spaces, leading to potentially dangerous interactions between bears and residents. Female bears with cubs can be particularly dangerous, as the chances of an attack escalate if the mothers perceive humans as a threat to their young.

These encounters often end tragically for bears, who may be relocated or euthanized after becoming habituated to human food sources.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Wildlife officials emphasize prevention by eliminating potential outdoor food sources around your home that could attract bears.

Acker had several recommendations for Virginia residents: "Take your bird feeders down. Put your trash up until the morning of trash day. Don't be leaving your trash out with food scraps in it, and if those food sources are secure and put away, the bear will have no reason to be around or come hang around the house."

Additionally, supporting conservation efforts in your community can help to restore natural food sources in local habitats, reducing the bears' need to search for sustenance in backyards and neighborhoods.

