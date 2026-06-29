Virginia fishermen fight 20 mph winds to free a 700-pound leatherback from crab pot ropes

"It seemed like he was crying for help, and my dad mode kicked in, and I just went right to town."

A boating trip in the Chesapeake Bay became a rescue effort after three Virginia Beach fishermen came upon a huge leatherback sea turtle struggling in the water and chose to intervene.

Despite high winds and crab pot lines wrapped around the turtle, the men were able to get it loose. Their response is now drawing praise for aiding one of the ocean's most remarkable animals.

What happened?

Near Buck Row Beach on Sunday, fisherman Brandon Watts was out searching for cobia with two friends when something thrashing in the bay caught their attention. As WAVY reported, they soon realized it appeared to be a giant leatherback turtle, possibly weighing around 700 pounds, tangled in crab pot buoy lines.

"We were out looking for some cobias, cruising in the tower, coming back, we think we were around Buck Row Beach, and we seen something struggling in the water," Watts said.

In 20 mph winds, the fishermen brought the boat close enough to help while being careful not to strike the turtle. Watts said the lines seemed to be wrapped around the animal's neck and flippers at least 10 times.

With the tools available to him, Watts started cutting through the ropes one at a time until the turtle was able to swim away.

"It seemed like he was crying for help, and my dad mode kicked in, and I just went right to town," Watts said.

Why does it matter?

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest sea turtles on Earth, and entanglement in fishing gear can quickly turn deadly. Even when these animals survive, ropes and lines can cause serious injuries, limit their movement, and make it harder for them to feed or surface normally.

Once the turtle was free, the fishermen contacted the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

Efforts such as beach cleanups, habitat restoration, and conservation funding can all help reduce risks for marine animals.

Watts said, "They didn't ask for all that stuff to be in their water, so anything you can do helps."

What are people saying?

Watts said the rescue felt personal from the moment he saw the turtle's condition.

"I just couldn't leave him and know that he washed up somewhere, you know, dead somewhere down the line," he said. "So, I just had to do what I could do to get him free."

Travis Cullipher, who was operating the boat during the rescue, said the moment stood out even after a lifetime on the water.

"I've been fishing since I was a little kid, but I've never seen a turtle in distress like that. Never," Cullipher said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.