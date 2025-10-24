Unexpected donors step in to transform crucial US region: 'It just brings tears of happiness to my eyes'

Public response has been full of gratitude and joy.

A couple in Virgil, New York, has made a generous gift that will help protect a large stretch of open land forever, according to WXHC.

Jim Povero and Sandy Yahner donated a perpetual conservation easement to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, safeguarding 203 acres of meadows, forests, and farmland. That land will now be protected from development, helping keep it natural and open for generations to come.

The land sits between two major watersheds in Central New York. One side flows into Cayuga Lake; the other flows to the Susquehanna River and eventually reaches the Chesapeake Bay.

The property includes a mix of open fields, leased farmland, and forest. Even though the land is now protected, it will remain in private hands and can be used for activities such as farming, forestry, and hunting.

The donation is part of a growing movement in the area. The Land Trust already works with nearby Tuller Hill and James Kennedy State Forests, and this latest gift adds to that patchwork of protected green space.

But it's not just about the land. It's also about the people.

Jim and Sandy didn't stop at the easement; they partnered with the Upper Susquehanna Coalition on local habitat restoration projects. That includes planting trees and creating vernal pools, temporary ponds that support frogs, salamanders, and other wildlife.

"These projects are designed to increase wildlife habitat, protect water quality, and enhance migration corridors," the Finger Lakes Land Trust said in a statement.

The project's cost was covered by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition, meaning the couple's gift was supported by a broader network of groups working toward conservation.

In the end, it's a simple act with lasting impact. Thanks to two dedicated landowners, over 200 acres of Virgil's natural beauty will remain wild, open, and protected.

Public response has been full of gratitude and joy, as seen in the comments of a Facebook post.

"Whenever someone so generously makes a gift like this, it just brings tears of happiness to my eyes!" a commenter remarked.

"Thank you for your generous contribution to preserving our green spaces. We appreciate it and our trees and wildlife appreciate!" another wrote.

