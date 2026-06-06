Burmese python found in Florida Everglades looks like 'a real-life painting'

Florida's python problem is widely tied to people importing exotic pets and releasing or losing them into the wild.

An Everglades video is drawing attention for an unusual reason: not because of a dramatic struggle, but because of how peaceful it seems. In the clip, a brilliantly colored Burmese python rests calmly across a handler's lap in a marsh so picturesque that the creator said it looked like a painting.

What happened?

Wildlife creator Snakeaholic shared footage of a male Burmese python found in Florida's Everglades. Rather than thrashing or striking, the snake "gave up immediately" and "never even tried to bite."

In the video, Snakeaholic kneels in Everglades sawgrass while the python lies calmly beside him, with the wetland behind him making the scene look almost like a painting. The creator describes the habitat as "picture perfect" and says it "looked like a real life painting." The snake is described as a "STUNNING individual" with "bright beautiful colors."

Why does it matter?

Even when an encounter with a python looks calm, it points to a much larger environmental problem. Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida, where they prey on native wildlife and disrupt fragile ecosystems such as the Everglades. A beautiful animal in a beautiful place can still spell trouble for the species that belong there.

Florida's python problem is widely tied to people importing exotic pets and eventually releasing or losing them into the wild. This kind of encounter is also a reminder of how human decisions can reshape entire habitats.

Healthy wetlands support biodiversity, water systems, and regional resilience. When nonnative predators spread, the consequences reach beyond a single encounter.

What are people saying?

Commenters were fascinated by how gentle the snake appeared. One person wrote, "Probably was someone's pet to be so calm!"

Others focused on the practicalities. "Can you please teach me where to find these things," one commenter asked, while another went straight to the next question: "What do you do with the snake?"

The comments mixed awe at the animal with questions about how Florida should deal with a species that humans helped put there in the first place.

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