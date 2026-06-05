Video shows one of Australia's 'most violent' snakes striking at camera

The video shows how quickly a wildlife encounter can escalate when an animal feels cornered.

A video showing a snake repeatedly striking at an observer is drawing attention online — and reflecting a familiar debate about whether the animal was "attacking" or simply trying to survive.

The video, titled on Reddit as "One of the most violent Australian snakes," shows a snake lunging again and again while being recorded at close range.

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Commenters tried to identify the animal. Although the exact species remained a point of debate, one commenter suggested it was an Australian black-headed python, which is not venomous but has natural anti-venom in its blood to handle conflicts with venomous species.

Meanwhile, many agreed that the repeated striking matched a classic defensive display.

Several commenters and snake catchers noted that viewers often mistake behavior like this for an attack, when in reality the snake is reacting to a perceived threat.

Many bites from snakes happen not because a snake is "hunting" a person but after someone steps on it or tries to kill it. The video shows how quickly a wildlife encounter can escalate when an animal feels cornered.

As development expands into wild habitats and more people live, work, and spend time in snake territory, these encounters become more likely.

When humans reshape ecosystems, wildlife is pushed into closer contact with people, sometimes with dangerous results. Better coexistence strategies — from protecting habitats to improving wildlife-aware property management — can help reduce conflict.

This is especially relevant now, as experts warn that snakebites will increase as snakes move closer to populated areas. Snakes are also important to healthy ecosystems, so protecting them when possible benefits the broader environment.

Commenters were stunned by the speed of the strikes, but many pushed back on the original framing.

One commenter questioned where the poster was walking, to which another replied: "This guy's job is to walk through this ditch multiple times a day (and other ditches) and get animals out. The moment an animal falls in there, it's almost certainly going to die as the holes are sometimes 2 metres deep."

"Non-venomous," another said of the snake in question. "They eat venomous snakes, so these are very beneficial."

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