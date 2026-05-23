Sea snake slowly swallows moray eel head-last in unsettling video: 'This is pretty metal'

"I'm shocked the eel wasn't powerful enough to get away."

A video of a sea snake slowly swallowing an entire moray eel seems to have left some viewers both fascinated and horrified.

The unsettling clip, shared on the Reddit forum Nature Is Metal, shows the snake swallowing a moray eel head last, making for a startling bit of ocean drama.

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Beyond being quite alarming, the video offers a reminder that marine ecosystems are full of predator-prey interactions that most people rarely get to witness. It is a startling example of the wild richness of the planet's oceans.

Sea snakes and eels are both formidable marine predators, so seeing one consume the other highlights the complexity of the food web beneath the surface — and how important it is that this biodiversity be protected.

Human impacts on oceans matter quite notably on this point. Warming waters, reef stress, pollution, and habitat disruption are changing where marine animals hunt, hide, and interact.

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Wildlife photography can help in this area, becoming more than just shocking entertainment: It can also spark curiosity about the health of the ecosystems these animals depend on.

When people do share wildlife clips online, context can help. A strange moment can travel far, but pairing it with curiosity and care is better than treating wild animals as monsters or jokes.

Some commenters on the video appeared to be equal parts terrified and intrigued.

"I'm shocked the eel wasn't powerful enough to get away," one commenter said.

Another replied, "Sea snake venom is a hell of a drug."

"This is pretty metal indeed," wrote another in response to the subreddit's title.

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