Rare footage shows black panther cub drinking beside spotted leopard mother in India

The clip was shared on Instagram by a wildlife photographer.

A rare wildlife video out of India gave social media users a glimpse of something few people will ever see in the wild: a black panther cub drinking water alongside its spotted leopard mother.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Karnataka-based wildlife photographer Sohan Singh through The Wild Eye Capture (@the_wildeye_captures), Yahoo reported.

It shows the pair lapping water at the backwaters of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, and it has been drawing widespread attention for the remarkable contrast between the mother's familiar rosette-patterned coat and her cub's jet-black fur.

Part of what makes the footage so striking is that the cub is not a separate species.

Animals referred to as "black panthers" are typically leopards or jaguars with melanism, a genetic trait that causes dark pigmentation.

In this case, the video captures that difference in real time, with the cub drinking shoulder to shoulder with its mother and even looking directly at the camera.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Melanism is recessive, so a black cub is possible only when both parents carry the gene. The parents themselves do not need to be black panthers. That makes sightings such as this especially uncommon, and clear footage of one is even rarer.

The video is also resonating because it draws attention to animals that face conservation pressures.

The World Land Trust says Indian leopards are vulnerable, with about 12,000 to 14,000 left in the wild.

Black panthers are thought to be much rarer, with Yahoo noting that Big Cats India estimates their population at 720 to 1,540.

This moment underscores why biodiversity matters. Big cats play an important role in maintaining balanced ecosystems, and public fascination with them can translate into support for habitat conservation, anti-poaching efforts, and protected reserves.

Wildlife footage can also serve as a reminder that preserving natural spaces is essential to the survival of such species.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.