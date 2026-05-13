'Basically Atlantis': Video of cruise ship floating above New Orleans streets leaves viewers stunned

A viral video showing a massive cruise ship almost appearing to float above New Orleans, Louisiana, has left viewers both fascinated and unsettled.

The clip, shared on social media, captures a surreal sight: A cruise ship towering over nearby roads and buildings as it passes through nearby waters.

In the on-screen text, the creator playfully addressed a common question about New Orleans' geography: "Is New Orleans really that far below sea level? Well, considering the bottom of this cruise ship, even from a distance, is above us, I'd say so."

While it's mostly an optical illusion that accentuates how low New Orleans is compared to the sea level — typically 1-2 feet, but in some areas 5-8 feet below — the post sparked reactions from stunned viewers trying to make sense of the city's layout.

"Y'all basically Atlantis," one commenter wrote.

"A cruise ship being at eye level would creep me out!!" another added.

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Others connected the scene to the city's long history of flooding and hurricanes.

"Why do you think Hurricane Katrina was a disaster?" one viewer asked.

The viral moment is drawing attention to a reality that many people outside of Louisiana may not realize. Large portions of New Orleans sit below sea level and rely on levees, pumps, and drainage systems to stay dry.

While the video amused many viewers, it also highlighted the growing challenges coastal cities face as sea levels rise and extreme weather intensifies.

New Orleans has spent decades battling flood risks exacerbated by its geography, land subsidence, and hurricanes fueled by rising temperatures. Major storms have devastated communities there, and recovery can take years, placing enormous financial and emotional strain on families, local businesses, and entire communities.

Many residents are all too familiar with these concerns, but the cruise ship video gave outsiders a striking visual reminder of just how unusual and fragile the city's relationship with water can be.

"This is kinda terrifying," one commenter wrote.

"How is this liveable?" another asked.

Some researchers have warned that New Orleans may struggle to withstand encroaching water long term, raising concerns about the city's future viability. As a result, some have advocated for a managed retreat — an organized effort to help communities gradually and safely relocate away from the most vulnerable areas.

At the same time, experts encourage residents everywhere, not just in Louisiana, to understand their own flood risks as extreme weather events become more common across the country. Checking flood maps, preparing emergency plans, and staying informed during storms can help families stay safer during rapidly changing conditions.

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