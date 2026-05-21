Striking video captures corn snake's distinctive 'piano key' underbelly

A striking wildlife clip is giving viewers a rare look at one of the corn snake's most eye-catching features: its bold, checkerboard belly, often described as a "piano key" belly.

While the dramatic pose may look intimidating, people do not have to worry the snake in the video harming them. Corn snakes, whose bellies have also been compared to corn cobs, aren't venomous.

A beautiful wild Corn Snake showing off its distinctive "piano key" belly. Despite the dramatic pose, these non-venomous snakes are completely harmless.



📹whiitetail pic.twitter.com/eMTJyTVsyG — Interesting World (@_fluxfeeds) May 19, 2026

Since being shared on May 19, the video has gone viral, having been seen over 4 million times.

While the dramatic pattern may be drawing the most attention, experts say the underside can serve important purposes, too.

When a snake has a dramatically different pattern or coloration on its underside compared to its back, this is known as countershading — a form of camouflage seen across many animal species.

According to an article from National Geographic, the underside of some snakes can even serve as a defense mechanism if a predator flips an animal over. The bold, striking patterns may briefly startle or confuse the predator, giving the snake a chance to escape.

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This video is also a useful reminder that not every boldly patterned snake is dangerous. This understanding can help prevent misidentification and misplaced fear, encouraging appreciation for animals that are often misunderstood.

"That's a beauty. Iv'e never seen a wild one, and I have seen many wild things. Gorgeous," one X user remarked.

"HES SO COLORFUL OMG Ive always wanted a snow cornsnake as a pet, one day I shall have one when I have an apartment that allows pets!" another gushed.

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