Video shows 'HeroRATs' sniffing out tuberculosis in human samples in just 3 seconds

"Learning from animals has always been a cool aspect of scientific research and development to me."

A video on the Reddit forum r/Damnthatsinteresting is giving viewers a close-up look at one of the most unexpected disease-detection tools around: rats.

In the clip, specially trained African giant pouched rats race through tuberculosis samples in about three seconds each, showing how these animals can make an outsized difference in public health.

(Click here if the embedded video does not work.)

What's happening?

The video highlights one aspect of the APOPO foundation's HeroRATs program, which trains African giant pouched rats to identify tuberculosis in human sputum samples. In the footage, the rats move past a series of test wells and pause over samples that appear to be positive.

The rat will hover over a positive sample for roughly three seconds and receive a treat immediately upon an accurate detection. The pace at which these rats work stands in sharp contrast to standard lab screening.

Rather than replacing conventional medicine, the rats appear to complement it by helping identify which samples may need closer review.

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In just a few seconds per sample, they demonstrate how their extraordinary sense of smell and careful training can support tuberculosis screening and, more broadly, human health.

Why does it matter?

Tuberculosis is a serious infectious disease, and one of the biggest challenges in fighting it is finding cases quickly enough for treatment to begin. Faster screening can help identify infected samples sooner, which may improve the chances that people get care without long delays.

If an animal can help flag suspicious samples in seconds, it can speed up the process. Even when rats are part of a broader testing process rather than the final word, speed at the screening stage matters.

These African giant pouched rats are contributing to a system designed to protect communities from disease.

One commenter on the post pointed out that other heroRATs "have been trained to detect landmines, find illegal wildlife trafficking, and perform search and rescue in the rubble of collapsed buildings," widening the scope of this animal's amazing capabilities.

What are people saying?

Commenters were in awe of the rat's ability to work efficiently and effectively.

"Learning from animals has always been a cool aspect of scientific research and development to me," one user said.

Another wrote, "African pouched rats are such clever little creatures, it's good to see them being celebrated for their amazing skills!"

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