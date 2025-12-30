Video stuns viewers with rarely screen footage of forest mushrooms: 'Such an alien life form'

The mystery around these sorts of mushrooms illustrates the value in conserving and researching natural wonders like them.

Nature is truly captivating. A time-lapse video capturing the growth of an array of wild mushrooms in a forest is all the proof you need.

A Reddit user posted footage, which another user said is from the "Fantastic Fungi" documentary, to the r/Damnthatsinteresting subreddit.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

One Reddit user likened the scene to "watching a Tim Burton movie." Many others found the movements of the forest fungi mesmerizing. Naturally, they sparked some curiosity over what mushrooms they were and if any of them are edible.

A user intimated that "practically none of them" were. They identified some of the biggest ones as fly agaric, stinkhorns, and possibly destroying angels.

If you see mushrooms in the wild, don't take a chance and consume them. Eating the wrong ones can deliver a foul taste and serious health consequences or death.

Another question was about some of the items surrounding the mushrooms: "What are those net looking things and what are they for?"

A user identified them as indusium and said that we're not 100% sure what they do. It's speculated that they might play a role in attracting insects or facilitating spore dispersal.

The mystery around these sorts of mushrooms illustrates the value in conserving and researching natural wonders like them. There are also many species just waiting to be uncovered, including by human-animal duos with a mushroom-sniffing dog playing a key role.

Learning more about mushrooms could also do a ton of good for the planet because of their remarkable features. Mushrooms demonstrate promise as both an alternative to plastic and a material that can "eat" the pollutant away.

Additionally, researchers are using mushrooms or being inspired by them to employ them as insulation. Mushrooms could even be used as storage material for green energy. It's clear that there's some magic to these fungi beyond the fascinating sight of them growing unpredictably in the footage.

Commenters had more to say about the clip.

"Mushrooms are such [an] alien life form, but their movements remind me of flowers," one wrote.

"In reality you don't need psychedelics," one joked. "You can accomplish the same thing with these videos."

