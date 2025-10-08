Scientists develop game-changing building material from unexpected source: 'Many people might be skeptical'

Fungi fanatics will be fascinated to learn that scientists have developed a game-changing insulation made of mushrooms that can prevent mold growth.

The Institute for Circular Economy of Bio:Polymers (ibp) at the Hof University of Applied Sciences in Germany is spearheading the project. According to a university press release, it's known as Mycobuild. Its members hope to build mushroom mycelium boards for industrial production by March 2026.

Mushrooms native to Germany, such as honeydew, fox bolete, and giant mushrooms, are compelling choices because of their energy efficiency. These mushrooms sprout at room temperature, so scientists don't need any heating or cooling for them to grow.

"The oyster mushroom in particular has proven to be a robust candidate, as it spreads quickly and forms dense networks," Dr. Katharina Wellmanns, a research associate at Hof University of Applied Sciences, said in the university's press release.

This insulation can have many advantages over traditional forms of insulation. For one, cellulose insulation is the only major form of insulation made mostly of recycled material (paper). Otherwise, RetroFoam of Michigan says that foam and fiberglass insulation are made of plastic.

If the latter two kinds of insulation need to be replaced, a lot of plastic would have to be thrown out. Plastic takes hundreds of years to break down and harms our ecosystems as it sits in landfills and bodies of water. Minimizing our reliance on plastic can keep us safer and healthier for years to come.

Project leader and Hof University professor Dr. Robert Honke detailed some of the other advantages in the university's press release: "They are compostable, store CO2 and require less energy to produce than conventional fossil-based insulating materials. They can also be shaped flexibly and are industrially scalable."

Using less energy means spending less money on energy, which is better for everyone's wallet. One of the biggest hurdles mushroom insulation may have to overcome, however, is consumer concerns.

"Many people might be skeptical about an insulation material that is based on fungi, as they fear that this could lead to mold problems in their homes," Dr. Honke said in the press release.

This is why the research team is working hard to create a mineral top layer for the insulation that will prevent mold from spreading. If the team is able to use that top layer to make the insulation waterproof, mold issues will go away completely.

While mushroom insulation won't be available for another several months, it has the potential to revolutionize construction in Germany and beyond. The team is optimistic that this eco-friendly material will be yet another tool we use to bring ourselves into the future.

