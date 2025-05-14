Scientists make concerning discovery that could drastically change hurricane season outlook: 'Steroids for weather'

With the Atlantic hurricane season approaching, scientists are closely monitoring ocean temperature changes, attempting to determine what impact they might have on the number and severity of dangerous storms in the months ahead.

What's happening?

In late April, the Washington Post reported that a key patch of the Pacific Ocean, west of Peru and Ecuador, had cooled in recent weeks. This came after a stretch earlier in the year when it unexpectedly warmed by several degrees.

The cooling came as the Atlantic hurricane season is anticipated to begin in June, and it could increase the chance of a La Niña pattern, which typically brings with it more hurricanes.

At the same time, the Atlantic Ocean has also become cooler, which usually means a less-active hurricane season. As noted in the Post, these two cooling events could essentially cancel each other out, resulting in a normal hurricane season. But more changes to either ocean could drastically change the storm outlook for this summer and fall.

These changes are tracked by thousands of autonomous floats in the ocean, complemented by ship reports and satellites that measure sea-surface temperature. The Post explained that this is "why we know sea temperatures are cooling in a desolate part of the eastern Pacific Ocean."

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Global Ocean Monitoring and Observing Program says that "global ocean thermometers have generated billions of measurements in recent decades" and that they've been "integral" to efforts to interpret the ocean dynamics that still challenge scientific understanding.

Why is this important?

Changing ocean temperatures and an increased threat of hurricanes are some of the many byproducts of human-caused pollution.

As toxic gases continue to be released into the atmosphere, blanketing Earth, they trap more heat on our planet. Relatedly, the 10 warmest years on record have all happened in the last decade.

As the planet warms, the weather is becoming more volatile and less predictable. This is causing extreme weather events to occur more frequently and with more severity. Experts have actually referred to Earth's rising temperatures as "steroids for weather."

With hurricanes specifically, data from the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions has shown that, although the overall number of storms has stayed relatively steady in recent decades, the intensity of the storms has increased, with major hurricanes happening more frequently.

This phenomenon has experts worried about future hurricane seasons. AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter has warned that this year's season could be similar to that of 2024, which saw five major hurricanes and was "One of the deadliest and most costly hurricane seasons ever seen in the Atlantic," according to National Public Radio.

The impacts of Atlantic hurricane seasons typically affect Caribbean islands, Central America, the Gulf of Mexico, and the eastern U.S.

What can I do about hurricanes?

No one individual can stop a hurricane, but everyone can be prepared.

Keeping a well-stocked survival kit, with supplies like clean water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit, can be essential in case disaster strikes. Similarly, it's important to know what not to do during and after a hurricane, including trying to drive through water on flooded roadways.

Installing solar panels along with a battery system can also prepare your home, providing access to power even in the case of an extended grid outage. EnergySage's free tools allow you to compare quotes from local, verified installers, and could save you thousands on installation. Homeowners can continue to save, during and outside of hurricane season, as monthly energy bills can plummet with the use of solar power year-round.

Something else that's important year-round is the monitoring that NOAA points to the need for. Supporting pro-environment policies that drive these efforts while coordinating with friends, family, and neighbors to reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution released into the atmosphere — with activities like ride-sharing and community solar programs — can also help to make a difference.

