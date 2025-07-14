Researchers make stunning discovery after studying wildlife living near wineries: 'Can be further enhanced'

A team of researchers from the HUN-REN Center for Ecological Research and the University of Milan recently established a connection between vineyard ecosystems and local bird and bat species. The HUN-REN Center's mission is to support biodiversity research, and it is resolute in the understanding that a more informed public can make better environmental decisions.

Published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, their study addressed one part of the ongoing problem of habitat reconfiguration — that is, when natural landscapes are repurposed into human-oriented mechanisms. In an agricultural context specifically, it's crucial that we maintain a balance between crop yields for human needs and ecological sustainability, a balance these researchers aimed to identify within vineyards.

In addition to being land-replenishing pollinators, birds and bats serve as natural predators, keeping pests in check while supporting beneficial arthropod species. Per Phys.org, it's a predisposition that can serve to our benefit as well, when it comes to vineyards and other agricultural endeavors — and by monitoring and recording bird and bat activity against arthropod activity across various Hungarian vineyards, these researchers worked to prove just that.

By demonstrating that predatory birds and bats regulate pest populations on behalf of farmers, the team is encouraging the protection of these species by vineyard management, hoping that humans can work with birds and bats rather than allowing vineyards to devolve into sites of human-animal conflict.

The researchers called for the sustenance of these agricultural projects without the use of synthetic pesticides — after all, why turn to polluting and often harmful chemicals when the natural solution is just as effective, requires fewer resources, and brings about less contamination to the air and soil?

Uncontrolled pesticide use not only leaks toxic contaminants into the soil to kill pests, but also leaves lingering traces in the affected plants and the atmosphere of the region, posing risks to human health.

Exposure through the food we eat and the air we breathe leaves us vulnerable to a variety of health concerns, ranging from reproductive damage to cancers. Moreover, the ripple effects of pesticides have lowered biodiversity around the world, destablizing ecosystems.

The HUN-REN Center seeks to make its ecological findings more mainstream, bridging the gap between the discipline of environmental research and the average individual.

If more of us can become cognizant of the issues infiltrating every step of our daily lives — from the pollutants we consume to the wine we drink — we can prove better-equipped to encourage our environmental authorities to address them. HUN-REN, specifically, is involved closely with the European Union.

Research author Péter Batáry summed it up for Phys.org: "Pest control services can be further enhanced through organic management, which avoids herbicides and synthetic insecticides, thereby facilitating the colonization of beneficial arthropods and strengthening pest predation pressure in vineyards."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



