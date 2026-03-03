Road-trippers capture video of large reptile 'hitchhiker' peeking out of car hood while they drive: 'I'm terrified just watching this'

A couple driving down a road in Australia got a shock when a green snake suddenly popped its head up over the hood of the car.

What happened?

TikTok user Kerry Jenkins (@kerryjenkins32) shared a video taken while driving down the road with the caption, "Soooo this happened!"

The post's hashtags included #hitchhiker, #snakesoftiktok, and #snakeinmycar.

As the video progresses, the snake's head rises up in the air as it apparently tries to slither out.

Presumably, the snake, which someone in the vehicle identified as a green tree snake, was somewhere inside the car, under the hood, and decided to vacate the premises through the grill. Because the car was in motion, the snake had nowhere to go and was tossed about by the car's movement before seemingly retreating back into the car.

Those inside the car were shocked by its appearance and ended up pulling over to try to deal with it.

One TikToker who viewed the video commented, "I'm terrified just watching this!"

Why is this snake's car ride concerning?

Green tree snakes (also called common tree snakes, per the Queensland government) are extremely common in parts of Australia. They are harmless to humans, as they're non-venomous and rarely bite.

The passenger's identification is plausible, though it's best to be cautious identifying snakes in the area. Australia has plenty of venomous snakes that do bite, and if one of those snakes had been in the car, this encounter could have been far deadlier.

The green tree snake lives in a variety of habitats, from swamps to suburban parks and gardens. They might even live close to houses if the yard provides enough shelter and vegetation for them, which is likely how this snake got close enough to a car to use it for shade.

Although this species isn't endangered, habitat loss is one of the most significant risk factors for snakes, leading to resource shortages and pushing them into heavily populated areas. Living too close to humans can be dangerous for green tree snakes, as they may be mistaken for other species and killed.

Additionally, ending up in moving cars can be dangerous, as this video demonstrates. Chances are, the car whipping the snake around injured it, and if it had managed to escape mid-drive, another vehicle could have run it over. As the Australian tourism industry grows, and more cars are on the road, the likelihood of cars hitting green tree snakes also increases.

How can these snakes be protected?

Protecting the green tree snake's habitats, such as swamps and forests, is vital to keeping the species farther from humans, where they will be safer. Likewise, community education on how to properly identify the species to reduce the number killed is essential.

According to Wildlife Mountain Australia, those wanting to help protect green tree snakes around their homes should ensure native shrubs and ground cover are prominent in gardens and reduce the use of pesticides and poisons around the home.

