Surveillance video captures venomous snake wrapping around woman: 'It will take her a while to get over this experience'

In Australia, a venomous snake wrapped around a woman's leg in her backyard.

The incident was captured on video, a stark reminder to be aware of snake activity wherever you live.

As 9 News reported, the woman living in Geelong, Victoria, Australia, encountered the snake when it moved from under a wall in her backyard. The snake was more than three feet long and wrapped around her leg as she walked barefoot.

Snake Catcher Geelong, a licensed snake controller in the area, posted the video on their Facebook page.

The snake expert identified the snake as a male copperhead and confirmed that while it wrapped around her leg, it did not bite her.

"When I caught up with her, she was shaky," Snake Catcher Geelong wrote. "It will take her a while to get over this experience."

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt in the snake incident. However, she was lucky because Australian copperhead snakes are venomous and can cause fatal bites.

Others have captured videos of terrifying interactions between snakes and people around boat ramps and in other public spaces.

Although the woman in this video from Australia did not provoke the snake to attack, human activity can affect snake behavior. Worldwide, new developments and community expansions have been infringing upon snakes' natural habitats and bringing snakes and people closer together than ever before.

If you encounter a snake in your backyard or in the wild, remain calm, stay still, and slowly back away at least six feet. Never try to handle, threaten, or kill a wild snake, as this is when most human bites occur.

If a snake appears in your yard, contact a local professional or animal control for safe and humane removal.

"She did wayyyy better than I would have!" one Facebook user commented on the video of the Australian woman.

"How did that not get her?" another Facebook user wondered. "She's lucky."

"Great example of how snakes aren't there to hurt us, only when threatened," someone else wrote.

