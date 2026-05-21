Video shows rare blue-eyed leucistic python lay clutch of massive eggs

The more people understand how creatures reproduce and behave, the easier it becomes to replace myths with observation and even appreciation.

A video of a blue-eyed leucistic ball python laying an egg is giving social media users a look at a moment that rarely happens in nature.

The Reddit video has drawn nearly 700 upvotes and driven plenty of discussion. In the clip, the snake — a ball python with an all-white body — carefully pushes out an oversized egg.

(Click here to watch the embedded video if it doesn't appear.)

The python is visually striking. Leucism is a fairly rare genetic condition that causes a partial or total loss of pigmentation in an animal's fur, skin, feathers, or scales. The egg itself also looks enormous compared with the snake's body.

Given that ball pythons are among the most commonly kept pet snakes, videos like this often spark curiosity about reptile biology, breeding, and responsible animal care.

At the same time, they can help demystify snakes rather than portraying them in ways that create fear. In the rare cases that a snake does attack someone, it's because it's simply trying to survive rather than malice.

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This is especially important because ball pythons are threatened across much of their range. While people do breed them in captivity, many are still snagged in the wild and imported for the pet trade.

The more people understand how creatures reproduce and behave, the easier it becomes to replace myths with observation and even appreciation.

What's more, urban development and rising global temperatures are stressing animals in the wild, pushing them closer to humans and increasing the potential for human-wildlife encounters. Fostering understanding about their situation could go a long way in keeping everyone safe when snakes and human run into one another.

Commenters responded with a variety of emotions.

One person asked, "Laying eggs or blowing balloons?"

Another said, "This feels like a private moment I should not be watching."

"How cool she controls the exit and keeps tabs on the happenings with her neck/proximal body," said a third person.

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