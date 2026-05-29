Rare giant king cobra reaches above adult's head in stunning clip

"How much venom you suppose a snake like that would have?"

A jaw-dropping clip of a giant king cobra has viewers doing double takes after the snake rises above the head of the man holding it, with its tail out of frame.

The moment drew stunned reactions online, with one viewer declaring, "That's no king cobra, that's a … EMPEROR OF SNAKEKIND COBRA."

The post has over 40,000 upvotes and more than a thousand comments.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear.)

Based on the comparison with the person in frame, commenters estimated the animal's total length at roughly 15 feet. That would place it among the largest examples of the world's longest venomous snake — among the rarer ones seen in the wild.

The clip prompted a mix of awe and alarm, with viewers reacting to the cobra's imposing posture and unmistakable hood.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

One person was shocked that "It's not dead."

Another asked, "How much venom you suppose a snake like that would have?" before jokingly answering, "All of it."

Large wildlife faces growing pressure as human development spreads into once-connected forests. King cobras need substantial territory, healthy prey populations, and intact habitat — conditions that are harder to maintain when roads, farms, and settlements fragment the landscape.

That habitat loss doesn't just threaten snakes. It also raises the chances of close encounters with people, especially when animals are pushed into smaller pockets of land or move through human-dominated areas in search of food and cover. Wildlife encounters like this can reflect the growing overlap between human spaces and wild ones.

Living near snake habitat can raise safety concerns, but protecting forests can help safeguard both biodiversity and communities by reducing unnecessary conflict.

The appearance of a truly massive king cobra suggests some ecosystems are still healthy enough to support animals that can survive long enough to reach these rare sizes. Protected reserves remain one of the most important tools for preserving king cobras and other large, wide-ranging species.

Wildlife agencies, local conservation groups, and researchers also work to reduce snake-human conflict through rescue programs, relocation when appropriate, and public education about how to respond safely if a venomous snake is spotted. That kind of outreach can help prevent panic-driven killings while protecting residents.

Standard guidance is to keep a safe distance, never attempt to handle or corner a wild snake, and contact trained wildlife responders if one appears near homes or roads. Giving animals space is often the safest option for everyone involved.

The survival of rare giants often depends on whether humans leave enough room for them to remain wild.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.