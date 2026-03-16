'Selfish' tourist ignores safety rails at waterfall in national park

"Remember — someone has to either rescue you or retrieve your body."

A video of a tourist blatantly climbing over protective rails at a national park has sparked outrage and disbelief online.

The shocking footage was captured at Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park and posted to the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page.

The tourist's behavior, described as "selfish" by one observer, not only put his own safety at risk, but it also heightened the stress of other park visitors who were obeying the rules.

As the original poster reminded everyone, the actions put potential rescuers in danger.

"Be safe out there!" Josh Tullock (@josh_tullock) wrote in the caption. "Remember — someone has to either rescue you or retrieve your body."

"There's always one!" wrote one commenter.

"I can't type the words that just came out of my mouth," added another.

Beyond the physical safety of oneself and others, there are several reasons why it is important for national park visitors to obey signage and respect barriers. Some areas are cordoned off to protect delicate ecosystems and wildlife, while other protected spaces might include important cultural or historical artifacts.

Meanwhile, in a situation like this, the tourist increased the risk of a potential rockslide, which would damage the park's natural features and structure, and put animal habitats at risk.

In a similar instance, visitors were caught on video getting far too close to elk during mating season at Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park, which is a big no-no.

In another situation at Rocky Mountain National Park, other tourists were seen getting dangerously close to two large moose as the animals ate.

While these creatures might seem like gentle giants, they can charge if they feel threatened. If they cause injury to a park visitor, they might be euthanized to avoid a similar incident happening again. While this is devastating for animal populations, the removal of a single animal from an ecosystem can also have profound knock-on effects on biodiversity.

As one commenter on the OP's post put it, "I am thankful that God provided me with appropriate fear senses to which I pay close attention!"

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