Influencer issues dire warning as iconic city faces mounting threat: 'This is really sad'

"This is kind of terrifying for the people who have lived there for generations."

Venice, Italy's iconic location on a series of islands within a lagoon has shaped its maritime history and inspired artists for centuries.

However, as one TikToker pointed out, this engineering masterpiece and cultural hub is sinking into the sea because of changing environmental conditions.

What's happening?

Jennifer Napolski (@jennifer.napolski) shared a video encouraging travelers to visit Venice before the beautiful city vanishes into the sea.

Her video shows tourists and locals wading through water with protective coverings over their shoes as they go about their days.

Jennifer explains that Venice has no roads or traffic lights, and that the only way to get around the city is on foot or by boat. Wearing galoshes to navigate water flooding the city streets, people visit hotspots and historical sites.

"Due to climate change, the foundations of Venice are sinking, the sea levels are rising, and Venice's life is coming to an end," Jennifer said.

"This is really sad," one user commented.

Someone else wrote, "This is kind of terrifying for the people who have lived there for generations."

Why is Venice's sinking significant?

Rising sea levels and increased flooding threaten Venice's identity, economy, tourism, transportation, and access to emergency services. In recent history, Venice has also experienced extreme droughts that have dried up its canals and disrupted various industries.

Unfortunately, this issue is not an isolated phenomenon, as there are many coastal cities sinking worldwide.

Extreme weather patterns caused by human-induced climate change alter natural landscapes and change our home environments forever. Many U.S. cities face serious threats from rising sea levels and floods powerful enough to destroy neighborhoods as well as harm and displace families.

Venice is a shocking example of how some of the world's most beautiful places are struggling to stay afloat without quick action through sustainable measures.

What's being done about our world's sinking cities?

Engineers have been developing projects to help Venice rise above the floods with barriers to keep water out of critical areas.

In other places, teams have worked to create flood-adaptive townhouses and floating habitat islands to keep people and property safe while adjusting to climate shifts.

If you live in a seaside area, you can boost your personal resilience by learning about the critical climate issues that cause sea levels to rise and by disaster-proofing your home. Practical measures include elevating your home and utilities, installing a sump pump, and renovating your home with flood-resistant materials.

Consider installing solar panels with battery storage to prepare for widespread power outages due to extreme storms and flooding. You can dramatically reduce the upfront cost of a system installation by using EnergySage's free tool to compare local installers' quotes.

In your community, advocate for public education about flood risks, reinforcing buildings with resilient features, and restoring natural barriers to protect against storm damage and erosion.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.