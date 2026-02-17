Man makes impassioned plea after noticing troubling trend on local streets: 'Can we please stop?'

A Redditor wrote an appeal to their fellow fans of smoking and vaping, asking them to keep things a little cleaner.

In the r/trees subreddit (which in this case refers to smoking marijuana), the original poster wrote, "I know products are sold in a lot of plastic and random containers and/or endless amounts of baggies, but can we please stop leaving them on the street, at parks, on the sidewalk, etc?"

The OP continued, "Just throw it out! It makes us look bad [for real]. Just hold onto it until you have a trash can. It's not that hard," signing their message as "someone trying to smoke green and keep it green."

Traditional cigarettes had their share of pollution problems, but those have been eclipsed by the plastic pollution brought on by vaping. The U.S. PIRG Education Fund reported that Americans threw away almost 500,000 disposable vapes every day, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's unclear if those items are being disposed of properly, as vapes are e-waste. According to the Truth Initiative, almost half of young people who use e-cigarettes are unaware of what to do with them once they've been used.

That leads to a lot of potential litter, with vapes and their components ending up in parks, yards, and roadways, where they can cause flat tires. They're also being mistakenly grabbed by animals, like a penguin in Africa, which can harm or even kill them if ingested.

Redditors in the comments agreed with the OP, lamenting the amount of plastic that has infiltrated their hobby.

"The packaging waste in the weed industry drives me crazy. My herb guy and I are both hippie crunchy types. I get the same jars back over and over again," one person wrote.

Another agreed, writing, "Yeah capitalism has the tendency to subsume culture and warp it. The weed scene needs to get greener!!"

