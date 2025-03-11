Frustrated dog walker shares photo of worrying discovery found at park: 'Am I being too sensitive?'

"Is it a system thing? … Or is it people don't care?"

A Redditor was very alarmed at the sight of a disposable vape on their dog walk and wondered if they were overreacting.

Based on the reaction from the r/perth subreddit and the perils of vapes as fire hazards and environmental threats, the answer was a resounding no.

Photo credit: Reddit

In the post title, the Redditor asked: "Am I being too sensitive? Does this grind your gears?"

They added more self-reflection, noting that they've "witnessed some strange and weird human behaviour" but indicating that littering rings alarm bells and is something they "really dislike."

"So is it a system thing that the government has to organise so it's more convenient for people to do the right thing? Or is it people don't care?" the original poster asked.

Redditors quickly chimed in that litter bothered them too.

"Littering is right up there with people who park their cars on footpaths and those who don't pick up their dog s***," one commenter wrote before calling it "pure laziness."

Unfortunately, litter seems to be an epidemic worldwide, ending up in even the most idyllic places, including Mount Everest.

"People who litter deserve contempt," another Redditor remarked. "People who litter e-waste are worse."

That commenter was right to point out there are severe consequences of littering vapes that go beyond their being an eyesore.

Vapes contain leaky parts and toxic materials that present a huge danger to members of the local ecosystem, such as fish, as a U.K.-based diver observed.

They also are nonbiodegradable fire hazards if not disposed of properly, which means if a lawnmower inadvertently runs over a vape, it could be big trouble. That is partly why the Environmental Protection Agency recommends vapes go to special household hazardous waste collection sites.

That's not even getting into how unhealthy they are for smokers, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailed. There's also a substantial amount of pollution and waste in their production.

With all that in mind, the OP can be assured they were not overreacting or overthinking somebody's frustrating decision to toss their vape in the grass.

"I don't think there's any way you can be oversensitive to littering," a commenter reassured them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.