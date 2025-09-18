Students from island nation inspired to solve global issues: 'I am on the right career path'

This access to information is inspiring and motivating to young people.

The young people of Vanuatu are making their priorities known, and the changing climate is at the top of the list.

As the Daily Post Digital Network reported, they showed their commitment at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department booth at an environmental event put on by the VanKIRAP outreach team in Lenakel, Tanna, where many visitors, as young as 9 and into their late teens, interacted with displays dealing with weather, climate, and geohazards.

As the Associated Press observed, the island nation of Vanuatu is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise, which is reshaping its coastlines, bringing saltwater inland, and threatening the safety of its communities.

According to the AP, sea levels have risen by 6 millimeters (0.24 inches) a year since 1993, which is faster than the global average. The rising waters are exacerbated by a warming planet, as hotter days cause ice caps and ice sheets to melt, thereby increasing the volume of water.

An environmental science student at Vanuatu National University, Patricia said, "Visiting this booth has given me more motivation and is assuring that I am on the right career path." She plans to pursue a career in climate science.

This access to information is inspiring and motivating to young people, who are showing an enthusiastic interest in taking action to build a sustainable, resilient future.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Another student, Young Beckham, attended after he was inspired by his mother imparting the training she received on weather observation. He visited the VMGD booth and showed off the Climate Watch app he had installed on his smartphone, appreciating how traditional knowledge of weather can be combined with modern tools to keep communities safe and educate them.

The young people of Vanuatu are learning and leading their communities toward taking action. Taking local action to improve communities and reduce the negative environmental impact we have is an important step toward replacing planet-warming practices and processes with cleaner, more sustainable options.

When we educate community members and encourage them to participate in taking action toward positive change and donate money to climate causes, we can make a larger impact by working together. All of these local actions can add up to big changes for the environment.

The youth of Vanuatu are combining traditional knowledge on which their communities have been based with modern technology to become leaders in climate awareness. They aim to help protect their families and communities from natural disasters that are increasing in intensity and frequency, which is attributed to the planet's continued overheating.

Emphasizing the importance of the initiative and youth involvement, VanKIRAP Project Manager Moriah Matou said that the combination of their rich history of traditional knowledge and scientific data is "empowering our communities to make informed decisions and better prepare for the future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.