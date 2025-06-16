Researchers make crucial discovery after studying more than 200,000 glaciers: 'Decisions we make now will determine the future'

Many scientists have been tracking glaciers and raising concerns about the world's freshwater supply.

New research reveals that we must reduce the Earth's warming from 4.9 to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit to protect our glaciers.

Researchers determined that stronger climate policy is crucial to save the ecosystems and freshwater supplies in glacier-sensitive regions.

What's happening?

As Earth.com reported, a team of researchers studied over 200,000 glaciers outside the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets. They used models to simulate glacier evolution under various global temperature scenarios over hundreds of years.

They discovered that even if global temperatures stopped rising now, 39% of glaciers would still disappear and cause sea levels to rise more than four inches.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Science, stating that current glacier melting is due to rising temperatures decades ago.

"Decisions we make now will determine the future of our water, coastlines, and ecosystems around the world," said David Rounce, a study co-author.

They also found that glacier elevation ranges impact their risk of melting. Flatter areas like Scandinavia, Western Canada, and the Arctic Canada South region could lose more than 65% of their glaciers even if warming trends immediately ceased.

Why are vanishing glaciers important?

Many scientists have been tracking glaciers and raising concerns about the world's freshwater supply. Modern glaciers are fragile, and their melting is changing local ecosystems worldwide.

Glaciers help regulate Earth's temperature as they reflect solar radiation. But when they vanish, Earth's surface will absorb even more heat and warm even faster, potentially causing even more extreme weather events.

Melting glaciers are also linked to rising sea levels, which can devastate coastal communities and flood homes and businesses while displacing millions of people. In addition to the infrastructure and economic damage, disease risks also increase due to contaminated water sources and disrupted sanitation systems.

What's being done to protect our glaciers?

Research studies like this highlight the importance of accelerating climate policies immediately, because what we do now will impact glaciers' survival centuries into the future.

Glacier melt has no short-term fixes, as this natural crisis has been building up over generations. But by taking action now, much loss can be avoided to prevent floods, preserve freshwater, and allow ecosystems to survive.

To reduce your personal contribution to glacier melt, consider making sustainable changes in your daily life, such as driving an EV and installing solar panels on your home. Free resources like EnergySage's comparison tool help homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installations while they help the planet.

You can also help raise awareness about the impacts of glacier melt by learning more about critical climate issues that affect glaciers. Consider sharing what you learn with people you know or on social media to encourage others to also make sustainable changes in their lives.

