Passerby shares upsetting photo of despicable act at local park: 'Absolutely devastated'

Such acts can make it harder for others to enjoy the outdoors.

When people ignore rules and disrespect parks, wildlife suffers. That's why one enraged Redditor posted a photo of the mark a couple left behind on an oak tree trunk in McConnell Springs Park.

Someone painted the initials "M + i" with a heart on a large oak tree. The act prompted the original poster to write, "Hope there's a nasty divorce in your future."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The bark is like skin as it protects the tree from disease and pest invasion and retains moisture. So, painting it can clog the tree's pores. If those chemicals seep in deeper, it can damage the cambium tissue essential to growth, according to Purdue University. Even removing the paint can cause further damage to the bark and other tissue, so it must be done with great care.

Walking in nature, even for 20 minutes, can have a positive impact on mental health. Others enjoy photographing the beauty of nature. However, these activities may be less enticing and rewarding when vandalism strikes.

Parks and preserves serve as places to educate the public about the natural world and give wildlife a place to roam. And many friendly creatures nest and forage in trees in these parks.

Therefore, spray painting or carving into one may be vandalizing a hummingbird's or squirrel's home — something humans wouldn't want done to their houses. Habitat damage and loss can lead to wildlife displacement and endangerment.

Wildlife-human interactions should foster a need for people to protect these spaces for future generations to enjoy, rather than abusing and potentially destroying them.

Vandalism can also encourage copycats. According to another Lexington, Kentucky, resident, the original marking on the tree looked even worse. "Yeah the staff actually cleared a bit of it off, was spray painted black before along with a few of the benches," they said.

One commenter lamented, "Saw this recently and was absolutely devastated, this poor tree still gets stomped on by people and children, ignoring the root restoration as well."

Anyone who lives in Lexington can take local action to help protect the park by registering as a monthly volunteer online. People everywhere can share their knowledge about climate concerns and other environmental issues with loved ones. When people understand how vital nature is to everyone's well-being, they may be less likely to violate it.

