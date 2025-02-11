Officials issue stern PSA following protesters' intrusive operation: 'These people should get a life'

A CBC story about Vancouver Island's forests has elements of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

That's because old-growth tree protections have been extended through Sept. 30, 2026, shielding about 4.6 square miles of the amazing timber from lumberjacks. But the onus behind the extension highlights illegal protest methods that endanger loggers, as part of the worst elements of the CBC report.

Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar told the media outlet that investigators are probing spiking, a dangerous, saw-fouling technique involving metal rods or nails that are driven into trees, creating a hazard. It's meant to deter logging.

But while the intention behind it may be to protect forests, it's illegal and life-threatening to the saw operator, Parmar told CBC.

"Incredibly alarming," he said. "I just can't imagine someone who would have the will to go and spike a tree with the intention of hurting a forestry worker, let alone possibly even killing a worker."

The island is home to some of Canada's oldest and tallest trees, according to Parksville Qualicum Beach's website.

For their part, trees play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of heat-trapping air pollution. The Arbor Day Foundation reported that one mature tree absorbs 48 pounds of planet-warming gases each year. NASA has linked the pollution to increased risks for severe weather, including forest-ravaging wildfires.

Trees also provide natural cooling and clean drinking water, and they are vital for wildlife, as noted among other Arbor Day perks.

Irresponsible logging, such as the news coming from Clarion County in Pennsylvania, can be dangerous. A clear-cutting operation on public land there allegedly created a hazard for hunters, according to Explore Clarion.

Sustainable forestry can balance the demand for wood products while maintaining woodland health long into the future. It's important to cut trees in a way that fosters the growth of new, younger ones, according to Yale Sustainability. Astoundingly, Our World in Data reported that about 24.7 million acres are deforested globally each year.

Parmar said that officials started contacting people involved with the Vancouver logging site as soon as the spiking news arrived.

"I condemn it … these people should get a life," he said about the culprits, per the CBC story. Parmar didn't disclose how the spikes were discovered, since the trees and watershed are still protected.

It's an "active investigation," he said, adding that the goal is to create a forest that will be thriving for decades.

Logging in the region has been protested in the past. CBC reported that around 1,200 people were arrested earlier this decade. Protections were extended then, as well.

Interested forest lovers can help by staying educated about environmental issues and keeping companies, protesters, and the government accountable for their actions. Making a difference can start with planting a single tree.

And, as Brazilian couple Sebastiao and Lelia Salgado have shown, it can make a big difference. They have planted millions of trees to regrow the subtropical region near the place they call home after it was razed by logging.

On Vancouver Island, protesters, loggers, and officials need to work together to form a safe consensus that protects the valuable forest.

"And so we're going to continue doing the work," Parmar told CBC.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.